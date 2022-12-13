'Merchant Of Death's Victory Tour: Praises Putin, "Volunteers" For War, & Joins Ultra-Nationalist Party

Just two Monday headlines perfectly illustrating the extreme imbalance of the one for one Brittney Griner, Viktor Bout trade last week which Russia is now positively celebrating:

The convicted international arms trafficker who was only a week ago still serving out a 25-year sentence in a US federal penitentiary on terror-related charges is wasting no time. Not only has he done public appearances and state media TV interviews, wherein he praised President Vladimir Putin and pledged his full support for the Ukraine invasion, but he could already be on his way to a parliament seat.

Days after his exchange for Brittney Griner, Viktor Bout has joined the LDPR, so surely it's only a matter of time before he gets himself a seat in the Duma



If this happens he'll join the likes of Andrei Lugovoi, wanted for poisoning Alexander Litvinenko, in their esteemed ranks pic.twitter.com/dMv1URJNt7 — Francis Scarr (@francis_scarr) December 12, 2022

The "Merchant of Death" has joined Russia's ultra-nationalist Liberal Democratic Party (LDPR), the organization announced Monday, and received his LDPR membership card at a ceremony from party leader Leonid Slutsky.

Slutsky praised the newly freed arms dealer, saying, "We are the party of patriots! I am sure that Viktor Bout — a strong-willed and courageous person — will take a worthy place in it. Welcome to our ranks!"

This after on Saturday in Bout's first interview since arriving in Moscow to a hero's welcome he actually "volunteered" to go fight in Ukraine. He declared his willingness to go fight at the front lines if he had to opportunity and "necessary skills."

Via Reuters

He further described that his only complaint is that Putin didn't launch an attack on Ukraine sooner...

"Hero of our time," read a description of the RT interview posted on YouTube. In that interview, Bout was eager to play the role of national martyr. “Everything that happened to me is now happening to our country,” he said, alluding to the international condemnation Russia has experienced since launching the invasion of Ukraine earlier this year. "I am proud that I am Russian, and that Putin is our president. I honestly don’t understand why we didn’t do this earlier," he said of the unprovoked attack on Ukraine.

Without doubt, Russian media is eager to loudly gloat over the fact that the Kremlin obtained the release of a very high profile prisoner from the US, and all it had to do was hand over a celebrity WNBA player who brought cannabis vape cartridges into the country.

Fully aware that American officials and the public would be keeping an eye out for his first statements since being released, parts of the RT interview were delivered in English, in order to send a 'message'.

Lord of War ‘24

pic.twitter.com/MH5nq8NH44 — Dan Lyman (@realdanlyman) December 10, 2022

Bout spoke about the internal "suicide" of Western civilization as it has lost its values, which is a similar theme Putin himself has emphasized over the last several years.

Meanwhile, American media 'celebrated' Griner's first basketball workout after being freed from Russian prison and delivered in safety back home. The aforementioned Axios story unironically began: "WNBA star Brittney Griner did a light basketball workout on Sunday and pulled off a dunk in her first move back after nearly 10 months behind bars in Russia."