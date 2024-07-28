Visualizing Africa's North-South Religious Divide

In the hundred years between 1900–2000, Africa’s Muslim and Christian populations grew 20x and 70x respectively. A large part of this staggering increase was simply population growth.

But the percentage of followers of the respective religions grew as well. Now, one in three Africans is a Muslim, one in two a Christian, and only one in 10 a follower of a traditional faith.

To visualize the religious demographics, Visual Capitalist's Pallavi Rao maps out the largest religious group by share of the population in every African country. Data is sourced from the U.S. State Department’s 2022 report on International Religious Freedom.

Why This Unique Religious Divide Exists

At a glance, Northern Africa is heavily Muslim, and sub-Saharan Africa heavily Christian.

Country Largest Religious Group % of Population 🇳🇦 Namibia Christian 97 🇨🇬 Congo Christian 96 🇿🇲 Zambia Christian 96 🇱🇸 Lesotho Christian 95 🇬🇶 Equatorial Guinea Christian 93 🇷🇼 Rwanda Christian 92 🇸🇿 Eswatini Christian 90 🇨🇫 Central African Republic Christian 89 🇨🇩 DRC Christian 87 🇧🇮 Burundi Christian 86 🇰🇪 Kenya Christian 86 🇱🇷 Liberia Christian 86 🇿🇼 Zimbabwe Christian 86 🇲🇬 Madagascar Christian 85 🇨🇻 Cape Verde Christian 84 🇸🇨 Seychelles Christian 82 🇺🇬 Uganda Christian 82 🇿🇦 South Africa Christian 81 🇬🇦 Gabon Christian 80 🇦🇴 Angola Christian 79 🇧🇼 Botswana Christian 79 🇲🇼 Malawi Christian 77 🇪🇹 Ethiopia Christian 73 🇸🇹 São Tomé & Príncipe Christian 72 🇬🇭 Ghana Christian 71 🇨🇲 Cameroon Christian 69 🇹🇿 Tanzania Christian 63 🇲🇿 Mozambique Christian 62 🇸🇸 South Sudan Christian 61 🇧🇯 Benin Christian 49 🇹🇬 Togo Christian 42 🇪🇷 Eritrea* Christian/Muslim 49 🇲🇺 Mauritius Hindu 49 🇩🇿 Algeria Muslim 99 🇲🇷 Mauritania Muslim 99 🇲🇦 Morocco Muslim 99 🇸🇴 Somalia Muslim 99 🇹🇳 Tunisia Muslim 99 🇰🇲 Comoros Muslim 98 🇳🇪 Niger Muslim 98 🇬🇲 The Gambia Muslim 97 🇱🇾 Libya Muslim 97 🇸🇳 Senegal Muslim 97 🇩🇯 Djibouti Muslim 94 🇲🇱 Mali Muslim 94 🇸🇩 Sudan Muslim 91 🇪🇬 Egypt Muslim 90 🇬🇳 Guinea Muslim 85 🇸🇱 Sierra Leone Muslim 77 🇧🇫 Burkina Faso Muslim 64 🇹🇩 Chad Muslim 52 🇳🇬 Nigeria Muslim 50 🇬🇼 Guinea-Bissau Muslim 46 🇨🇮 Côte d'Ivoire Muslim 43

Note: Inclusive of all denominations and sects. *Estimates vary on which is the largest religious group. Data unavailable for Western Sahara.

In the 7th century AD, the Umayyad and Abbasid caliphates spread Islam through their conquests along the northern edge of Africa.

Meanwhile, Christianity had already spread to the continent in the first century AD. However, 15th century European colonial missions took the religion into sub-Saharan Africa.

Noticeably, countries in the middle of the continent tend to have large populations of both, with one group holding a slim majority. For example, Nigeria is only about 50% Muslim. However, this translates into the the highest number of Muslims in a country in absolute terms, at 115 million.

Mauritius is the only African country with a Hindu majority—a religion brought by indentured Indian labor for French and British colonial plantations.

Interestingly, Eritrea may be an even split, though depending on the estimate, either side may hold the majority. These religious demographics also played a part in the country’s previous civil wars.