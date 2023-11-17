Visualizing Food Unaffordability Across The World

Food is the palate’s poetry, the body’s fuel, and a shared language transcending cultures... when people can afford it.

As Visual Capitalist's Pallavi Rao details below, the World Health Organization found that the COVID-19 pandemic and war in Ukraine pushed 122 million more people into food insecurity between 2019 and 2022. Higher food prices, combined with increasing poverty, have resulted in rising food unaffordability, especially in certain regions of the world.

ℹ️ A person is food insecure when they lack regular access to enough safe and nutritious food for normal growth and development and an active and healthy life.

Our World in Data uses statistics gathered by the World Bank to map the share of the population that cannot afford a healthy diet in every country it has data for.

Ranked: Food Unaffordability as a Share of Population

A healthy diet—in this case, one that meets government dietary guidelines—is considered unaffordable in a country when its cost exceeds 52% of per capita income per day.

Immediate trends in food unaffordability are discoverable from a glance at the map. The wash of red in Africa, South Asia, and Southeast Asia indicates the regions where the majority of the population cannot afford a healthy diet.

Ranking the countries by pure percentages in the table below allows us to get a closer look at country-level issues.

Rank Country Can't Afford Healthy Diet 1 🇲🇬 Madagascar 97.8% 2 🇧🇮 Burundi 95.9% 3 🇲🇼 Malawi 95.9% 4 🇨🇫 Central African Republic 94.6% 5 🇳🇬 Nigeria 93.5% 6 🇱🇷 Liberia 92.8% 7 🇭🇹 Haiti 92.6% 8 🇲🇿 Mozambique 92.5% 9 🇳🇪 Niger 92.0% 10 🇨🇬 Congo 91.5% 11 🇿🇲 Zambia 90.0% 12 🇬🇳 Guinea 89.1% 13 🇦🇴 Angola 88.0% 14 🇱🇸 Lesotho 87.9% 15 🇨🇩 DRC 85.5% 16 🇸🇩 Sudan 85.4% 17 🇹🇿 Tanzania 85.0% 18 🇬🇼 Guinea-Bissau 84.6% 19 🇪🇹 Ethiopia 83.8% 20 🇸🇱 Sierra Leone 83.5% 21 🇹🇩 Chad 83.1% 22 🇵🇰 Pakistan 82.8% 23 🇧🇯 Benin 82.6% 24 🇷🇼 Rwanda 82.0% 25 🇺🇬 Uganda 81.7% 26 🇸🇹 Sao Tome & Principe 78.2% 27 🇧🇫 Burkina Faso 77.6% 28 🇬🇭 Ghana 77.4% 29 🇳🇵 Nepal 76.4% 30 🇮🇳 India 74.1% 31 🇰🇪 Kenya 74.0% 32 🇱🇦 Laos 74.0% 33 🇵🇭 Philippines 74.0% 34 🇸🇿 Eswatini 73.8% 35 🇲🇲 Myanmar 73.8% 36 🇨🇮 Cote d'Ivoire 72.9% 37 🇬🇲 Gambia 72.2% 38 🇲🇱 Mali 72.0% 39 🇮🇩 Indonesia 70.8% 40 🇿🇦 South Africa 66.7% 41 🇧🇩 Bangladesh 66.1% 42 🇩🇯 Djibouti 65.3% 43 🇲🇳 Mongolia 64.1% 44 🇫🇯 Fiji 63.7% 45 🇯🇲 Jamaica 62.6% 46 🇲🇷 Mauritania 62.4% 47 🇪🇬 Egypt 61.6% 48 🇨🇲 Cameroon 60.5% 49 🇧🇼 Botswana 60.3% 50 🇳🇦 Namibia 59.5% 51 🇸🇷 Suriname 58.6% 52 🇰🇬 Kyrgyzstan 58.2% 53 🇱🇰 Sri Lanka 55.5% 54 🇧🇿 Belize 53.0% 55 🇧🇹 Bhutan 45.2% 56 🇸🇳 Senegal 45.0% 57 🇭🇳 Honduras 44.8% 58 🇹🇯 Tajikistan 44.3% 59 🇦🇲 Armenia 41.4% 60 🇨🇻 Cape Verde 41.2% 61 🇳🇮 Nicaragua 34.2% 62 🇩🇿 Algeria 32.4% 63 🇨🇴 Colombia 31.3% 64 🇮🇷 Iran 30.0% 65 🇬🇦 Gabon 29.9% 66 🇱🇨 Saint Lucia 27.2% 67 🇩🇴 Dominican Republic 25.8% 68 🇵🇪 Peru 25.7% 69 🇧🇷 Brazil 22.4% 70 🇻🇳 Vietnam 21.0% 71 🇵🇾 Paraguay 20.4% 72 🇲🇽 Mexico 20.2% 73 🇪🇨 Ecuador 19.7% 74 🇬🇾 Guyana 18.5% 75 🇮🇶 Iraq 18.4% 76 🇹🇭 Thailand 18.0% 77 🇹🇳 Tunisia 17.1% 78 🇵🇦 Panama 17.0% 79 🇦🇱 Albania 15.9% 80 🇲🇦 Morocco 15.5% 81 🇲🇰 North Macedonia 15.5% 82 🇵🇸 Palestine 15.4% 83 🇧🇴 Bolivia 15.1% 84 🇲🇪 Montenegro 14.9% 85 🇨🇷 Costa Rica 14.2% 86 🇲🇺 Mauritius 14.0% 87 🇨🇳 China 10.9% 88 🇷🇸 Serbia 10.9% 89 🇹🇹 Trinidad & Tobago 9.9% 90 🇸🇨 Seychelles 7.3% 91 🇷🇴 Romania 7.2% 92 🇯🇴 Jordan 7.1% 93 🇹🇷 Turkey 6.0% 94 🇺🇾 Uruguay 5.2% 95 🇧🇬 Bulgaria 4.2% 96 🇲🇩 Moldova 3.8% 97 🇨🇱 Chile 3.5% 98 🇧🇦 Bosnia & Herzegovina 3.0% 99 🇷🇺 Russia 2.6% 100 🇲🇾 Malaysia 2.5% 101 🇰🇿 Kazakhstan 2.3% 102 🇸🇰 Slovakia 2.3% 103 🇬🇷 Greece 2.2% 104 🇯🇵 Japan 2.0% 105 🇭🇷 Croatia 1.8% 106 🇪🇸 Spain 1.8% 107 🇭🇺 Hungary 1.5% 108 🇮🇹 Italy 1.5% 109 🇱🇻 Latvia 1.5% 110 🇰🇷 South Korea 1.5% 111 🇮🇱 Israel 1.2% 112 🇲🇻 Maldives 1.2% 113 🇵🇹 Portugal 1.2% 114 🇺🇸 U.S. 1.2% 115 🇦🇹 Austria 0.9% 116 🇪🇪 Estonia 0.8% 117 🇲🇹 Malta 0.8% 118 🇦🇺 Australia 0.7% 119 🇱🇹 Lithuania 0.7% 120 🇸🇪 Sweden 0.6% 121 🇧🇾 Belarus 0.5% 122 🇵🇱 Poland 0.5% 123 🇨🇦 Canada 0.4% 124 🇬🇧 UK 0.4% 125 🇳🇴 Norway 0.3% 126 🇩🇰 Denmark 0.2% 127 🇫🇷 France 0.2% 128 🇩🇪 Germany 0.2% 129 🇧🇪 Belgium 0.1% 130 🇨🇿 Czechia 0.1% 131 🇮🇸 Iceland 0.1% 132 🇮🇪 Ireland 0.1% 133 🇳🇱 Netherlands 0.1% 134 🇦🇪 UAE 0.1% 135 🇦🇿 Azerbaijan 0.0% 136 🇨🇾 Cyprus 0.0% 137 🇫🇮 Finland 0.0% 138 🇱🇺 Luxembourg 0.0% 139 🇸🇮 Slovenia 0.0% 140 🇨🇭 Switzerland 0.0%

At the top of the list, nearly 98% of Madagascar’s population cannot afford a healthy diet. The country is facing a prolonged drought in the southern region since 2019, affecting agriculture. A series of cyclones in 2021–2022 destroyed rice fields and damaged critical infrastructure, like road networks, putting further pressure on food prices. Finally, the rising price of oil due to the Russian invasion has pushed up transport costs. All these factors have resulted in food prices jumping nearly 20% in three years.

As a result, food insecurity in Madagascar has risen dramatically—by nearly one million people every year since 2019, of which 250,000 are classified under a “famine situation.”

A mix of similar factors affect the next five countries with the highest share of population unable to afford food—Burundi, Malawi, Central African Republic, Nigeria, and Liberia.

In Haiti, ranked 7th, a reliance on food imports makes the country vulnerable to inflation and price volatility, which has been markedly worse in the last two years.

On the other hand, predictably, the top five countries with the least food unaffordability—Cyprus, Finland, Luxembourg, Slovenia, and Switzerland—are all from Europe with 0% of the population unable to afford a healthy diet.

Geographically, eight out of 10 people in sub-Saharan Africa and seven out of 10 people in South Asia cannot afford a healthy diet versus three out of 10 in Europe and one out of 10 in North America.

Healthy Diet vs. Nutrient and Calorie Sufficiency

When reducing the quality of diet, food becomes a little more affordable.

For example, in Indonesia, nearly 71% of the population cannot afford a healthy diet. However this drops to 64% for a nutrient-sufficient diet, and only 3% for a calorie-sufficient diet.

Country Can't Afford a

Healthy Diet Can't Afford a

Nutrient-Sufficient

Diet Can't afford a

Calorie-Sufficient Diet 🇦🇱 Albania 15.9% 8.9% 0.0% 🇩🇿 Algeria 32.4% 6.2% 0.1% 🇦🇴 Angola 88.0% 71.1% 36.0% 🇦🇷 Argentina N/A 4.0% 0.2% 🇦🇲 Armenia 41.4% 14.3% 0.5% 🇦🇺 Australia 0.7% 0.5% 0.2% 🇦🇹 Austria 0.9% 0.5% 0.2% 🇦🇿 Azerbaijan 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 🇧🇩 Bangladesh 66.1% 48.6% 0.6% 🇧🇾 Belarus 0.5% 0.2% 0.0% 🇧🇪 Belgium 0.1% 0.3% 0.1% 🇧🇿 Belize 53.0% 57.0% 19.6% 🇧🇯 Benin 82.6% 81.9% 13.7% 🇧🇹 Bhutan 45.2% 26.2% 0.7% 🇧🇴 Bolivia 15.1% 19.1% 6.8% 🇧🇦 Bosnia & Herzegovina 3.0% 2.4% 0.0% 🇧🇼 Botswana 60.3% 44.3% 1.3% 🇧🇷 Brazil 22.4% 18.1% 3.5% 🇧🇬 Bulgaria 4.2% 6.3% 0.3% 🇧🇫 Burkina Faso 77.6% 76.2% 5.4% 🇧🇮 Burundi 95.9% 84.1% 41.5% 🇨🇲 Cameroon 60.5% 48.6% 15.7% 🇨🇦 Canada 0.4% 0.5% 0.0% 🇨🇻 Cape Verde 41.2% 29.7% 0.3% 🇨🇫 Central African Republic 94.6% 83.3% 67.0% 🇹🇩 Chad 83.1% 60.6% 11.3% 🇨🇱 Chile 3.5% 1.6% 0.2% 🇨🇳 China 10.9% 9.7% 0.2% 🇨🇴 Colombia 31.3% 20.3% 3.5% 🇨🇬 Congo 91.5% 80.8% 39.9% 🇨🇷 Costa Rica 14.2% 7.8% 0.7% 🇨🇮 Cote d'Ivoire 72.9% 39.6% 8.4% 🇭🇷 Croatia 1.8% 3.3% 0.3% 🇨🇾 Cyprus 0.0% 0.1% 0.0% 🇨🇿 Czechia 0.1% 0.1% 0.0% 🇨🇩 DRC 85.5% 86.9% 27.9% 🇩🇰 Denmark 0.2% 0.2% 0.1% 🇩🇯 Djibouti 65.3% 59.0% 5.6% 🇩🇴 Dominican

Republic 25.8% 15.8% 1.3% 🇪🇨 Ecuador 19.7% 14.8% 4.4% 🇪🇬 Egypt 61.6% 33.5% 1.0% 🇪🇪 Estonia 0.8% 0.8% 0.2% 🇸🇿 Eswatini 73.8% 64.4% 26.6% 🇪🇹 Ethiopia 83.8% 62.7% 7.7% 🇫🇯 Fiji 63.7% 21.3% 0.2% 🇫🇮 Finland 0.0% 0.1% 0.1% 🇫🇷 France 0.2% 0.0% 0.0% 🇬🇦 Gabon 29.9% 16.3% 1.3% 🇬🇲 Gambia 72.2% 63.9% 10.6% 🇩🇪 Germany 0.2% 0.7% 0.2% 🇬🇭 Ghana 77.4% 62.9% 14.9% 🇬🇷 Greece 2.2% 2.5% 0.5% 🇬🇳 Guinea 89.1% 61.6% 8.6% 🇬🇼 Guinea-Bissau 84.6% 59.7% 18.3% 🇬🇾 Guyana 18.5% 31.7% 4.4% 🇭🇹 Haiti 92.6% 73.8% 23.5% 🇭🇳 Honduras 44.8% 49.9% 14.3% 🇭🇺 Hungary 1.5% 1.9% 0.3% 🇮🇸 Iceland 0.1% 0.0% 0.0% 🇮🇳 India 74.1% 64.0% 3.2% 🇮🇩 Indonesia 70.8% 7.0% 4.3% 🇮🇷 Iran 30.0% 5.0% 0.2% 🇮🇶 Iraq 18.4% 5.8% 0.1% 🇮🇪 Ireland 0.1% 0.3% 0.2% 🇮🇱 Israel 1.2% 1.2% 0.2% 🇮🇹 Italy 1.5% 2.1% 1.0% 🇯🇲 Jamaica 62.6% 36.6% 0.9% 🇯🇵 Japan 2.0% 1.4% 1.2% 🇯🇴 Jordan 7.1% 0.1% 0.0% 🇰🇿 Kazakhstan 2.3% 0.5% 0.0% 🇰🇪 Kenya 74.0% 57.0% 11.6% 🇰🇬 Kyrgyzstan 58.2% 38.9% 0.7% 🇱🇦 Laos 74.0% 61.1% 0.8% 🇱🇻 Latvia 1.5% 1.7% 0.2% 🇱🇸 Lesotho 87.9% 63.3% 10.7% 🇱🇷 Liberia 92.8% 82.7% 20.2% 🇱🇹 Lithuania 0.7% 1.6% 0.8% 🇱🇺 Luxembourg 0.0% 0.4% 0.1% 🇲🇬 Madagascar 97.8% 96.0% 78.3% 🇲🇼 Malawi 95.9% 83.2% 2.4% 🇲🇾 Malaysia 2.5% 0.9% 0.0% 🇲🇻 Maldives 1.2% 0.6% 0.0% 🇲🇱 Mali 72.0% 57.5% 1.9% 🇲🇹 Malta 0.8% 0.3% 0.1% 🇲🇷 Mauritania 62.4% 48.3% 2.7% 🇲🇺 Mauritius 14.0% 4.4% 0.0% 🇲🇽 Mexico 20.2% 17.2% 0.7% 🇲🇩 Moldova 3.8% 0.3% 0.0% 🇲🇳 Mongolia 64.1% 14.4% 0.1% 🇲🇪 Montenegro 14.9% 9.1% 1.6% 🇲🇦 Morocco 15.5% 6.5% 0.0% 🇲🇿 Mozambique 92.5% 83.3% 13.2% 🇲🇲 Myanmar 73.8% 42.7% 0.7% 🇳🇦 Namibia 59.5% 33.6% 13.9% 🇳🇵 Nepal 76.4% 51.0% 2.6% 🇳🇱 Netherlands 0.1% 0.3% 0.0% 🇳🇮 Nicaragua 34.2% 21.2% 5.7% 🇳🇪 Niger 92.0% 77.1% 13.6% 🇳🇬 Nigeria 93.5% 69.4% 44.4% 🇲🇰 North Macedonia 15.5% 16.8% 2.6% 🇳🇴 Norway 0.3% 0.5% 0.3% 🇵🇰 Pakistan 82.8% 40.9% 0.3% 🇵🇸 Palestine 15.4% 2.4% 0.6% 🇵🇦 Panama 17.0% 12.1% 2.2% 🇵🇾 Paraguay 20.4% 24.4% 0.5% 🇵🇪 Peru 25.7% 16.5% 2.7% 🇵🇭 Philippines 74.0% 53.1% 6.9% 🇵🇱 Poland 0.5% 0.1% 0.0% 🇵🇹 Portugal 1.2% 0.7% 0.1% 🇷🇴 Romania 7.2% 8.0% 0.9% 🇷🇺 Russia 2.6% 0.8% 0.0% 🇷🇼 Rwanda 82.0% 61.3% 28.1% 🇱🇨 Saint Lucia 27.2% 16.7% 4.6% 🇸🇹 Sao Tome & Principe 78.2% 63.4% 8.0% 🇸🇳 Senegal 45.0% 43.2% 3.3% 🇷🇸 Serbia 10.9% 14.3% 3.2% 🇸🇨 Seychelles 7.3% 2.5% 0.1% 🇸🇱 Sierra Leone 83.5% 73.3% 34.9% 🇸🇰 Slovakia 2.3% 1.4% 0.1% 🇸🇮 Slovenia 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 🇿🇦 South Africa 66.7% 60.3% 24.2% 🇰🇷 South Korea 1.5% 1.5% 0.0% 🇪🇸 Spain 1.8% 1.0% 0.5% 🇱🇰 Sri Lanka 55.5% 22.8% 0.6% 🇸🇩 Sudan 85.4% 58.7% 15.3% 🇸🇷 Suriname 58.6% 34.2% 15.8% 🇸🇪 Sweden 0.6% 0.4% 0.2% 🇨🇭 Switzerland 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 🇹🇼 Taiwan N/A 0.2% 0.0% 🇹🇯 Tajikistan 44.3% 33.3% 2.3% 🇹🇿 Tanzania 85.0% 75.6% 36.8% 🇹🇭 Thailand 18.0% 7.0% 0.0% 🇹🇹 Trinidad & Tobago 9.9% 3.4% 0.2% 🇹🇳 Tunisia 17.1% 1.9% 0.0% 🇹🇷 Turkey 6.0% 3.1% 0.0% 🇺🇬 Uganda 81.7% 68.9% 13.9% 🇦🇪 UAE 0.1% 0.0% 0.0% 🇬🇧 UK 0.4% 0.5% 0.2% 🇺🇸 U.S. 1.2% 1.5% 1.2% 🇺🇾 Uruguay 5.2% 0.8% 0.0% 🇻🇳 Vietnam 21.0% 11.7% 0.7% 🇿🇲 Zambia 90.0% 82.5% 65.1% 🇿🇼 Zimbabwe N/A 10.6% 0.0% 🌐 World 42.20% 31.90% 4.90%

While the aim is to have every single person able to afford a healthy diet, it is useful to track progress across diets to see which countries are making strides in food affordability, whether it comes from growing incomes or improved supply.

At a regional level, these nuances reveal geographic differences in food unaffordability.

While sub-Saharan Africa and South Asia have comparable shares of population unable to afford healthy and nutrient sufficient diets, the gap widens immensely when looking at just calorie-sufficient diets, nearly 25% versus 2.6%.

For countries in South Asia, this could help target efforts to improve affordability for more than the most basic of diets.