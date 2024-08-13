Visualizing How Europe's Population Has Changed (1990-2023)

Between 1990 and 2023, the world population grew by more than 50%. But not all countries grew at the same rate, and some in fact, some didn’t grow at all.

Visual Capitalist's Pallavi Rao maps Europe’s population changes, color-coded by growth (green) and declines (red) in the same time period.

Data is sourced from the UN’s World Population Prospects 2024.

Population Growth Division Across Western and Eastern Europe

Western European countries have seen significant population growth, even as birth rates have fallen, indicating migration into the region.

Türkiye (+56%) and Ireland (+48%) have registered the most growth for countries with more than 1 million people.

Country ISO Code 1990–2023

Population Change 🇱🇺 Luxembourg LUX 74% 🇨🇾 Cyprus CYP 71% 🇹🇷 Türkiye TUR 56% 🇦🇩 Andorra AND 54% 🇮🇸 Iceland ISL 52% 🇮🇪 Ireland IRL 48% 🇲🇹 Malta MLT 45% 🇸🇲 San Marino SMR 44% 🇦🇿 Azerbaijan AZE 43% 🇱🇮 Liechtenstein LIE 37% 🇨🇭 Switzerland CHE 32% 🇳🇴 Norway NOR 30% 🇲🇨 Monaco MCO 28% 🇪🇸 Spain ESP 23% 🇸🇪 Sweden SWE 23% 🇳🇱 Netherlands NLD 20% 🇬🇧 UK GBR 20% 🇦🇹 Austria AUT 19% 🇧🇪 Belgium BEL 18% 🇫🇷 France FRA 17% 🇩🇰 Denmark DNK 16% 🇫🇮 Finland FIN 12% 🇩🇪 Germany DEU 6% 🇸🇮 Slovenia SVN 6% 🇨🇿 Czech Republic CZE 5% 🇸🇰 Slovakia SVK 5% 🇮🇹 Italy ITA 4% 🇵🇹 Portugal PRT 4% 🇲🇪 Montenegro MNE 2% 🇵🇱 Poland POL 2% 🇬🇷 Greece GRC 0% 🇷🇺 Russia RUS -2% 🇭🇺 Hungary HUN -7% 🇧🇾 Belarus BLR -11% 🇲🇰 North Macedonia MKD -11% 🇪🇪 Estonia EST -13% 🇦🇱 Albania ALB -14% 🇽🇰 Kosovo XKX -14% 🇷🇸 Serbia SRB -14% 🇦🇲 Armenia ARM -17% 🇷🇴 Romania ROU -17% 🇭🇷 Croatia HRV -19% 🇧🇬 Bulgaria BGR -23% 🇱🇹 Lithuania LTU -23% 🇧🇦 Bosnia &

Herzegovina BIH -28% 🇺🇦 Ukraine UKR -28% 🇱🇻 Latvia LVA -29% 🇬🇪 Georgia GEO -30% 🇲🇩 Moldova MDA -31%

Note: Population changes measured between July 1st 1990–2023. Figures rounded.

On the other hand, Russia and several former Soviet bloc countries have fewer people now than they did in 1990, when the Berlin Wall fell.

The Balkan countries have also seen population declines, after waves of emigration following the Yugoslav Wars.

The IMF estimates nearly 25 million Eastern Europeans left between 1990 and 2015, more than the combined population of the Czech Republic and Hungary. Their analysis found that countries with a less effective rule of law and weaker institutions saw the highest emigration rates, usually amongst the educated and skilled workers.

And though emigrants send remittances home, the money received from abroad is a double-edged sword. The IMF says that while investment and consumption have increased in Eastern Europe, currencies have also appreciated, reducing the competitiveness of exports.