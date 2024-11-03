Visualizing 'Law and (Dis)Order' Around The World In 2024

Many prosperous countries are among the safest globally, highlighting the link between economic stability and physical security.

Despite global conflicts reaching their highest levels since World War II—currently at 56—the public’s sense of safety has improved over the past decade. This rise in perceived safety is largely attributed to greater trust in law enforcement, which remains a key factor in how secure people feel, regardless of a country’s economic standing.

This graphic, via Visual Capitalist's Dorothy Neufeld, shows Law and Order Index scores by country, based on data from Gallup’s Global Safety Report 2024.

Methodology

The Law and Order Index reflects public perceptions of safety, based on a survey of 146,000 people from 140 countries. Respondents were asked about their perceptions on three key areas:

Feelings of personal safety

Confidence in police

Experience of assault and theft

Where Are the Safest Countries in the World?

Below, we show how each country ranks according to their Law and Order Index scores in 2024:

Country Law and Order Index Score 2024 🇰🇼 Kuwait 98 🇸🇬 Singapore 95 🇹🇯 Tajikistan 95 🇳🇴 Norway 93 🇪🇪 Estonia 91 🇫🇮 Finland 91 🇮🇸 Iceland 91 🇽🇰 Kosovo 91 🇱🇺 Luxembourg 91 🇨🇭 Switzerland 91 🇩🇰 Denmark 90 🇦🇪 UAE 90 🇻🇳 Vietnam 90 🇧🇭 Bahrain 89 🇸🇻 El Salvador 89 🇮🇩 Indonesia 89 🇵🇹 Portugal 89 🇸🇦 Saudi Arabia 89 🇸🇮 Slovenia 89 🇺🇿 Uzbekistan 89 🇨🇳 China 88 🇪🇬 Egypt 88 🇲🇪 Montenegro 88 🇳🇱 Netherlands 88 🇸🇪 Sweden 88 🇹🇼 Taiwan 88 🇦🇹 Austria 87 🇦🇿 Azerbaijan 87 🇯🇴 Jordan 87 🇲🇾 Malaysia 87 🇪🇸 Spain 87 🇬🇪 Georgia 86 🇩🇪 Germany 86 🇭🇰 Hong Kong, S.A.R. 86 🇮🇪 Ireland 86 🇯🇵 Japan 86 🇱🇹 Lithuania 86 🇦🇲 Armenia 85 🇨🇿 Czech Republic 85 🇰🇷 South Korea 85 🇦🇱 Albania 84 🇫🇷 France 84 🇮🇶 Iraq 84 🇮🇱 Israel 84 🇲🇹 Malta 84 🇵🇭 Philippines 84 🇧🇪 Belgium 83 🇨🇦 Canada 83 🇭🇺 Hungary 83 🇮🇳 India 83 🇷🇸 Serbia 83 🇧🇦 Bosnia and Herzegovina 82 🇰🇬 Kyrgyzstan 82 🇱🇻 Latvia 82 🇹🇷 Northern Cyprus 82 🇸🇰 Slovakia 82 🇸🇴 Somalia 82 🇹🇷 Türkiye 82 🇬🇧 United Kingdom 82 🇦🇺 Australia 81 🇧🇩 Bangladesh 81 🇭🇷 Croatia 81 🇮🇷 Iran 81 🇮🇹 Italy 81 🇵🇱 Poland 81 🇷🇺 Russian Federation 81 🇺🇸 United States 81 🇰🇭 Cambodia 80 🇰🇿 Kazakhstan 80 🇲🇺 Mauritius 80 🇲🇩 Moldova 80 🇲🇰 North Macedonia 79 🇹🇿 Tanzania 79 🇹🇭 Thailand 79 🇧🇬 Bulgaria 78 🇧🇫 Burkina Faso 78 🇲🇦 Morocco 78 🇵🇰 Pakistan 78 🇷🇴 Romania 78 🇨🇾 Cyprus 77 🇬🇷 Greece 77 🇱🇦 Lao 77 🇲🇱 Mali 77 🇳🇵 Nepal 77 🇵🇦 Panama 77 🇱🇰 Sri Lanka 77 🇱🇾 Libya 76 🇳🇿 New Zealand 76 🇹🇳 Tunisia 76 🇵🇸 State of Palestine 75 🇺🇾 Uruguay 75 🇧🇷 Brazil 74 🇨🇮 Côte d'Ivoire 74 🇬🇹 Guatemala 74 🇨🇷 Costa Rica 73 🇭🇳 Honduras 73 🇱🇧 Lebanon 73 🇺🇦 Ukraine 73 🇧🇯 Benin 72 🇵🇾 Paraguay 72 🇸🇳 Senegal 72 🇬🇭 Ghana 71 🇲🇳 Mongolia 71 🇲🇿 Mozambique 71 🇹🇬 Togo 71 🇾🇪 Yemen 71 🇪🇹 Ethiopia 70 🇰🇲 Comoros 69 🇩🇴 Dominican Republic 69 🇿🇼 Zimbabwe 69 🇨🇱 Chile 68 🇲🇬 Madagascar 68 🇳🇪 Niger 68 🇲🇽 Mexico 66 🇻🇪 Venezuela 66 🇦🇷 Argentina 65 🇨🇴 Colombia 65 🇲🇷 Mauritania 65 🇳🇬 Nigeria 65 🇿🇲 Zambia 65 🇨🇲 Cameroon 64 🇲🇲 Myanmar 64 🇳🇦 Namibia 64 🇬🇳 Guinea 63 🇰🇪 Kenya 63 🇲🇼 Malawi 63 🇵🇪 Peru 63 🇨🇬 Republic of the Congo 63 🇧🇴 Bolivia 62 🇸🇿 Eswatini 62 🇬🇦 Gabon 62 🇺🇬 Uganda 62 🇧🇼 Botswana 60 🇹🇩 Chad 60 🇬🇲 The Gambia 59 🇨🇩 DRC 58 🇿🇦 South Africa 58 🇸🇱 Sierra Leone 57 🇪🇨 Ecuador 55 🇱🇷 Liberia 50

Countries with high state control had the strongest public perceptions of safety, led by Kuwait, Singapore, and Tajikistan.

Globally, Singapore ranks as one of the safest countries in the world. This is aided by low violent crime rates, at 9 per 100,000 people as of 2021. Strict law enforcement and banning the possession of weapons likely increase feelings of safety among the public. Additionally, the government enforces capital punishment for murder and illegally possessing firearms.

Moreover, seven of the top 10 countries were in Europe, likely due to low crime rates and high trust in government institutions. In particular, Finland has one of the highest public trust in police systems, at 87% of the population, while 74% trust the judicial system.

By contrast, Liberia fell at the bottom of the list for the second year in a row, driven by personal experience of crime, low trust in law enforcement, and economic hardship. Concerningly, 28% of respondents were the victim of assault in the last year, while 45% had experienced theft. As one of the poorest countries worldwide, Liberia has faced years of political corruption and low access to public services, exacerbating public perceptions of safety.

To learn more about this topic from a homicide rate perspective, check out this graphic on the world’s most dangerous countries.