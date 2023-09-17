Visualizing The Military Imbalance In The Taiwan Strait

China announced a “new path towards integrated development” with Taiwan on Tuesday, including encouraging the listing of Taiwanese companies on Chinese stock exchanges as well as facilitating Taiwanese people to live, study and work in China.

But, as Statista's Martin Armstrong reports, at the same time though, China has ramped up its military presence in the area, including a carrier strike group led by the aircraft carrier Shandong and an increase in airspace incursions.

In recent years it has modernized its military, introducing the J-20, an indigenous 5th generation stealth fighter. It has also commissioned two aircraft carriers along with several modern amphibious transport dock/landing vessels.

Even though the likelihood of China taking Taiwan by force remains unclear, the military balance in the Taiwan Strait is firmly in China's favor.

This infographic provides an overview of that imbalance and is based on an annual U.S. government report.

You will find more infographics at Statista

China's clearly stated goal is "reunification" with Taiwan and has never ruled out the possibility of using military force to achieve this.