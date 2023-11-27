Visualizing The World As 1,000 People

The world’s population has doubled in size over the last 50 years.

In 2022, we reached the mark of 8 billion living on Earth. According to UN estimates, by July 2023, all the people in the world numbered 8,045,311,447.

In this map, Visual Capitalist's Nick Routley and Bruno Venditti use population estimates from the United Nations Population Division to illustrate the world’s population as if the Earth had only 1,000 people. Countries with a population of below 7.6 million did not make our cutoff to be visualized, but are included in overall calculations and listed below.

Over Half of People Live in Asia

Asia is by far the world’s most populous region, with over 4.7 billion people. The continent, led by India and China, represents 59% of the total population.

Imagining the Earth with only 1,000 people helps illustrate this more easily. India would account for 178 people and China would have 177.

Here is the estimated population in July 2023 for each country, and how many people their residents would constitute out of 1,000:

Country Total Population (July 2023) Share of 1,000 Global People 🇮🇳 India 1,428,627,663 178 🇨🇳 China 1,425,671,352 177 🇺🇸 United States 339,996,563 42 🇮🇩 Indonesia 277,534,122 35 🇵🇰 Pakistan 240,485,658 30 🇳🇬 Nigeria 223,804,632 28 🇧🇷 Brazil 216,422,446 27 🇧🇩 Bangladesh 172,954,319 22 🇷🇺 Russia 144,444,359 18 🇲🇽 Mexico 128,455,567 16 🇪🇹 Ethiopia 126,527,060 16 🇯🇵 Japan 123,294,513 15 🇵🇭 Philippines 117,337,368 15 🇪🇬 Egypt 112,716,598 14 🇨🇩 DRC 102,262,808 13 🇻🇳 Vietnam 98,858,950 12 🇮🇷 Iran 89,172,767 11 🇹🇷 Türkiye 85,816,199 11 🇩🇪 Germany 83,294,633 10 🇹🇭 Thailand 71,801,279 9 🇬🇧 United Kingdom 67,736,802 8 🇹🇿 Tanzania 67,438,106 8 🇫🇷 France 64,756,584 8 🇿🇦 South Africa 60,414,495 8 🇮🇹 Italy 58,870,762 7 🇰🇪 Kenya 55,100,586 7 🇲🇲 Myanmar 54,577,997 7 🇨🇴 Colombia 52,085,168 7 🇰🇷 South Korea 51,784,059 6 🇺🇬 Uganda 48,582,334 6 🇸🇩 Sudan 48,109,006 6 🇪🇸 Spain 47,519,628 6 🇦🇷 Argentina 45,773,884 6 🇩🇿 Algeria 45,606,480 6 🇮🇶 Iraq 45,504,560 6 🇦🇫 Afghanistan 42,239,854 5 🇵🇱 Poland 41,026,067 5 🇨🇦 Canada 38,781,291 5 🇲🇦 Morocco 37,840,044 5 🇸🇦 Saudi Arabia 36,947,025 5 🇺🇦 Ukraine 36,744,634 5 🇦🇴 Angola 36,684,202 5 🇺🇿 Uzbekistan 35,163,944 4 🇾🇪 Yemen 34,449,825 4 🇵🇪 Peru 34,352,719 4 🇲🇾 Malaysia 34,308,525 4 🇬🇭 Ghana 34,121,985 4 🇲🇿 Mozambique 33,897,354 4 🇳🇵 Nepal 30,896,590 4 🇲🇬 Madagascar 30,325,732 4 🇨🇮 Côte d'Ivoire 28,873,034 4 🇻🇪 Venezuela 28,838,499 4 🇨🇲 Cameroon 28,647,293 4 🇳🇪 Niger 27,202,843 3 🇦🇺 Australia 26,439,111 3 🇰🇵 North Korea 26,160,821 3 🇹🇼 Taiwan 23,923,276 3 🇲🇱 Mali 23,293,698 3 🇧🇫 Burkina Faso 23,251,485 3 🇸🇾 Syria 23,227,014 3 🇱🇰 Sri Lanka 21,893,579 3 🇲🇼 Malawi 20,931,751 3 🇿🇲 Zambia 20,569,737 3 🇷🇴 Romania 19,892,812 3 🇨🇱 Chile 19,629,590 2 🇰🇿 Kazakhstan 19,606,633 2 🇹🇩 Chad 18,278,568 2 🇪🇨 Ecuador 18,190,484 2 🇸🇴 Somalia 18,143,378 2 🇬🇹 Guatemala 18,092,026 2 🇸🇳 Senegal 17,763,163 2 🇳🇱 Netherlands 17,618,299 2 🇰🇭 Cambodia 16,944,826 2 🇿🇼 Zimbabwe 16,665,409 2 🇬🇳 Guinea 14,190,612 2 🇷🇼 Rwanda 14,094,683 2 🇧🇯 Benin 13,712,828 2 🇧🇮 Burundi 13,238,559 2 🇹🇳 Tunisia 12,458,223 2 🇧🇴 Bolivia 12,388,571 2 🇭🇹 Haiti 11,724,763 2 🇧🇪 Belgium 11,686,140 2 🇯🇴 Jordan 11,337,052 1 🇩🇴 Dominican Republic 11,332,972 1 🇨🇺 Cuba 11,194,449 1 🇸🇸 South Sudan 11,088,796 1 🇸🇪 Sweden 10,612,086 1 🇭🇳 Honduras 10,593,798 1 🇨🇿 Czech Republic (Czechia) 10,495,295 1 🇦🇿 Azerbaijan 10,412,651 1 🇬🇷 Greece 10,341,277 1 🇵🇬 Papua New Guinea 10,329,931 1 🇵🇹 Portugal 10,247,605 1 🇭🇺 Hungary 10,156,239 1 🇹🇯 Tajikistan 10,143,543 1 🇦🇪 United Arab Emirates 9,516,871 1 🇧🇾 Belarus 9,498,238 1 🇮🇱 Israel 9,174,520 1 🇹🇬 Togo 9,053,799 1 🇦🇹 Austria 8,958,960 1 🇨🇭 Switzerland 8,796,669 1 🇸🇱 Sierra Leone 8,791,092 1 🇱🇦 Laos 7,633,779 0.9 🇭🇰 Hong Kong 7,491,609 0.9 🇷🇸 Serbia 7,149,077 0.9 🇳🇮 Nicaragua 7,046,310 0.9 🇱🇾 Libyg 6,888,388 0.9 🇵🇾 Paraguay 6,861,524 0.9 🇰🇬 Kyrgyzstan 6,735,347 0.8 🇧🇬 ßulgaria 6,687,717 0.8 🇹🇲 Turkmenistan 6,516,100 0.8 🇸🇻 EI Salvador 6,364,943 0.8 🇨🇬 Congo 6,106,869 0.8 🇸🇬 Singapore 6,014,723 0.7 🇩🇰 Denmark 5,910,913 0.7 🇸🇰 Slovakia 5,795,199 0.7 🇨🇫 Central African Republic 5,742,315 0.7 🇫🇮 Finland 5,545,475 0.7 🇳🇴 Norway 5,474,360 0.7 🇱🇷 Liberia 5,418,377 0.7 🇵🇸 State of Palestine 5,371,230 0.7 🇱🇧 Lebanon 5,353,930 0.7 🇳🇿 New Zealand 5,228,100 0.6 🇨🇷 Costa Rica 5,212,173 0.6 🇮🇪 Ireland 5,056,935 0.6 🇲🇷 Mauritania 4,862,989 0.6 🇴🇲 Oman 4,644,384 0.6 🇵🇦 Panama 4,468,087 0.6 🇰🇼 Kuwait 4,310,108 0.5 🇭🇷 Croatia 4,008,617 0.5 🇪🇷 Eritrea 3,748,901 0.5 🇬🇪 Georgia 3,728,282 0.5 🇲🇳 Mongolia 3,447,157 0.4 🇲🇩 Moldova 3,435,931 0.4 🇺🇾 Uruguay 3,423,108 0.4 🇵🇷 Puerto Rico 3,260,314 0.4 🇧🇦 Bosnia and Herzegovina 3,210,847 0.4 🇦🇱 Albania 2,832,439 0.4 🇯🇲 Jamaica 2,825,544 0.4 🇦🇲 Armenia 2,777,970 0.3 🇬🇲 Gambia 2,773,168 0.3 🇱🇹 Lithuania 2,718,352 0.3 🇶🇦 Qatar 2,716,391 0.3 🇧🇼 Botswana 2,675,352 0.3 🇳🇦 Namibia 2,604,172 0.3 🇬🇦 Gabon 2,436,566 0.3 🇱🇸 Lesotho 2,330,318 0.3 🇬🇼 Guinea-Bissau 2,150,842 0.3 🇸🇮 Slovenia 2,119,675 0.3 🇲🇰 North Macedonia 2,085,679 0.3 🇱🇻 Latvia 1,830,211 0.2 🇬🇶 Equatorial Guinea 1,714,671 0.2 🇽🇰 Kosovo 1,663,594 0.2 🇹🇹 Trinidad and Tobago 1,534,937 0.2 🇧🇭 Bahrain 1,485,509 0.2 🇹🇱 Timor-Leste 1,360,596 0.2 🇪🇪 Estonia 1,322,765 0.2 🇲🇺 Mauritius 1,300,557 0.2 🇨🇾 Cyprus 1,260,138 0.2 🇸🇿 Eswatini 1,210,822 0.2 🇩🇯 Djibouti 1,136,455 0.1 🇷🇪 Réunion 981,796 0.1 🇫🇯 Fiji 936,375 0.1 🇰🇲 Comoros 852,075 0.1 🇬🇾 Guyana 813,834 0.1 🇧🇹 Bhutan 787,424 0.1 🇸🇧 Solomon Islands 740,424 0.1 🇲🇴 Macao 704,149 0.1 🇱🇺 Luxembourg 654,768 0.1 🇲🇪 Montenegro 626,485 0.1 🇸🇷 Suriname 623,236 0.1 🇨🇻 Cabo Verde 598,682 0.1 🇪🇭 Western Sahara 587,259 0.1 🇲🇹 Malta 535,064 0.1 🇲🇻 Maldives 521,021 0.1 🇧🇳 Brunei 452,524 0.1 🇧🇸 Bahamas 412,623 0.1 🇧🇿 Belize 410,825 0.1 🇬🇵 Guadeloupe 395,839 0.0 🇮🇸 Iceland 375,318 0.0 🇲🇶 Martinique 366,981 0.0 🇾🇹 Mayotte 335,995 0.0 🇻🇺 Vanuatu 334,506 0.0 🇬🇫 French Guiana 312,155 0.0 🇵🇫 French Polynesia 308,872 0.0 🇳🇨 New Caledonia 292,991 0.0 🇧🇧 Barbados 281,995 0.0 🇸🇹 Sao Tome & Principe 231,856 0.0 🇼🇸 Samoa 225,681 0.0 🇨🇼 Curaçao 192,077 0.0 🇱🇨 Saint Lucia 180,251 0.0 🇬🇺 Guam 172,952 0.0 🇰🇮 Kiribati 133,515 0.0 🇬🇩 Grenada 126,183 0.0 🇫🇲 Micronesia (Fed. States of) 115,224 0.0 🇯🇪 Jersey 111,802 0.0 🇹🇴 Tonga 107,773 0.0 🇸🇨 Seychelles 107,660 0.0 🇦🇼 Aruba 106,277 0.0 🇻🇨 St. Vincent & Grenadines 103,698 0.0 🇻🇮 U.S. Virgin Islands 98,750 0.0 🇦🇬 Antigua and Barbuda 94,298 0.0 🇮🇲 Isle of Man 84,710 0.0 🇦🇩 Andorra 80,088 0.0 🇩🇲 Dominica 73,040 0.0 🇰🇾 Cayman Islands 69,310 0.0 🇧🇲 Bermuda 64,069 0.0 🇬🇬 Guernsey 63,544 0.0 🇬🇱 Greenland 56,643 0.0 🇫🇴 Faeroe Islands 53,270 0.0 🇲🇵 Northern Mariana Islands 49,796 0.0 🇰🇳 Saint Kitts & Nevis 47,755 0.0 🇹🇨 Turks and Caicos 46,062 0.0 🇸🇽 Sint Maarten 44,222 0.0 🇦🇸 American Samoa 43,914 0.0 🇲🇭 Marshall Islands 41,996 0.0 🇱🇮 Liechtenstein indo 0.0 🇲🇨 Monaco 36,297 0.0 🇸🇲 San Marino 33,642 0.0 🇬🇮 Gibraltar 32,688 0.0 🇲🇫 Saint Martin 32,077 0.0 🇻🇬 British Virgin Islands 31,538 0.0 🇧🇶 Caribbean Netherlands 27,148 0.0 🇵🇼 Palau 18,058 0.0 🇨🇰 Cook Islands 17,044 0.0 🇦🇮 Anguilla 15,899 0.0 🇳🇷 Nauru 12,780 0.0 🇼🇫 Wallis & Futuna 11,502 0.0 🇹🇻 Tuvalu 11,396 0.0 🇧🇱 Saint Barthelemy 10,994 0.0 🇵🇲 Saint Pierre & Miquelon 5,840 0.0 🇸🇭 Saint Helena 5,314 0.0 🇲🇸 Montserrat 4,386 0.0 🇫🇰 Falkland Islands 3,791 0.0 🇳🇺 Niue 1,935 0.0 🇹🇰 Tokelau 1,893 0.0 🇻🇦 Holy See 518 0.0

Africa is the second most populated continent with 182 out of 1,000 people, led by Nigeria (28), Ethiopia (16) and Egypt (14). As of July 2023, Africa’s total population stood at an estimated 1.5 billion people.

Despite seeing a decline in population over the last decades, Europe still is the third in terms of total population, making up 92 out of 1,000 people and led by Russia (18), Turkey (11), and Germany (10).

If the world only had 1,000 people, North America would have only 75 inhabitants, with 42 in the United States. Meanwhile, South America would account for 55 people led by 27 from Brazil, and Oceania would have just 5 people (with 3 in Australia).

Nigeria to Pass U.S. as World’s 3rd Most Populous Country

While population projections to the end of the century do differ, they mostly agree on the same general principle: the global population is rising but that growth rate is slowing. Eventually the population will peak (sometime between 2064-2086) and begin shrinking from there.

Over the next few decades, the ranking of the most populous countries will likely remain relatively unchanged, with India and China at the top of the pecking order. Shortly after 2050, however, the population of Nigeria is projected by some sources to surpass that of the United States and become the third-largest country in the world.

Other countries expected to see significant growth in population are the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Pakistan, Ethiopia, Tanzania, the U.S., Uganda, and Indonesia.