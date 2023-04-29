Watch: ABC News Admits It Censored RFK Jr. Interview For "False Claims About Covid-19 Vaccines"

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

In a remarkable video, ABC News presented a pre-recorded interview with presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy, telling viewers that parts of what was said had been edited out because he said something about the COVID vaccine that the news network disagrees with.

The interview was aired with clear edits made during parts where Kennedy spoke about his views on vaccines.

The interviewer Linsey Davis asked RFK Jr. about his belief that vaccination was linked to autism, which he began to explain before she jumped in and claimed that has all been debunked. The footage then skipped to a different topic entirely.

After the interview concluded, Davis told viewers “We should note that during our conversation, Kennedy made false claims about the Covid-19 vaccines.”

She claimed “Data shows that the Covid-19 vaccine has prevented millions of hospitalizations and deaths from the disease.”

“He also made misleading claims about the relationship between vaccination and autism,” Davis further asserted, adding “Research shows that vaccines and the ingredients used in the vaccines do not cause autism, including multiple studies involving more than a million children and major medical associations like the American Academy of Pediatrics and the advocacy group Autism Speaks.”

“We’ve used our editorial judgment in not including extended portions of that exchange in our interview,” Davis explained.

Remarkable.

ABC News aired a heavily censored interview with Robert F. Kennedy Jr., claiming that his remarks about COVID vaccines could not be aired. It is unclear what his actual claims were because he was censored.



pic.twitter.com/SbAZSmHGZ9 — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) April 28, 2023

What did Kennedy say? That the COVID vaccines don’t prevent transmission of the virus, despite government claims to the contrary? That the vaccines have caused deaths? We simply don’t know because ABC News declared itself to be the arbiter of information and openly censored him.

“We used our editorial discretion.” That’s code for “we censored that with which we disagreed.” — Fuzzy Bones (@FZYBONZ) April 28, 2023

They can’t upset their Pharma masters, can they? — Greg Goodwin (@ggoodwin284) April 28, 2023

Did he make the false claim that COVID vaccines are safe & effective? — GuyNAustin© (@GuyNAustin) April 28, 2023

they actually tell you that they edited out the parts where he gave irrefutable evidence to back his claims. wake up north america. — Fringe Movement Frank 🐭 (@TyrannyAlgergy) April 28, 2023

How long until RFK Jr is labeled a “MAGA democrat”? — ₿loope ⚡️🏴 (@fiatgobloope) April 28, 2023

Brought to you by Pfizer... — Tony Matty🇺🇸 (@TJMatty) April 28, 2023

Here is the full interview (minus the parts you’re not allowed to hear):

* * *

