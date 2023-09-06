Watch: Cultural Diversity On Display Again In Sweden

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

Displays of cultural diversity have yet again broken out in the multiethnic utopia of Sweden.

Otherwise known as migrant riots, the latest violence has erupted in Malmo following a Quran burning by an ‘Anti-Islam activist’ according to the BBC.

“A group of angry protesters tried to stop the burning, which resulted in a showdown between them and police,” the report states.

Take a look at the “angry protesters” in action:

Violent riots in Sweden's third largest city Malmo after latest Quran burning. pic.twitter.com/1ZZEoAsfSg — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) September 5, 2023

That’s not a protest. It’s a riot.

📍MALMO, SWEDEN 🇸🇪



🇸🇪☪️ Demonstrators shout Allahu Akbar while flipping car (left video) before setting it and others on fire (right video) as protests against Quran burning turn into violent (and stupid) riots in Swedish city of Malmo.@IntelRepublic pic.twitter.com/I9f3zJeiea — {Matt} $XRPatriot (@matttttt187) September 4, 2023

Riots in Sweden as a result of Quran burning pic.twitter.com/rA9y5ZG2zQ — Pegida Canada (@PegidaCanada) September 4, 2023

Major riots broke out in the city of Malmö, Sweden last night after an Iraqi Christian burned the Holy Quran in the city earlier in the day.



Around 30 cars were set ablaze and police officers were attacked by crowds throwing rocks.



🇸🇪 pic.twitter.com/12lUJRV4El — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) September 4, 2023

This exact same thing happened last year in the same areas too:

Over the last 20 years, Sweden has taken in more refugees per capita that any other western country, a process which has seen Sweden go from being one of the safest countries in Europe to the second most dangerous.

