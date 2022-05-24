print-icon
Watch: Davos Elites Warn "Painful Global Transition" Should Not Be Resisted By Nation-States

by Tyler Durden
Tuesday, May 24, 2022 - 07:00 PM

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

As World Economic Forum head Klaus Schwab proclaimed that “the future is built by us” at the opening of the annual Davos gathering, two other European elites declared that the global energy crisis is a “transition” that will be “painful” for most, but should not be resisted by nations tempted to preserve their own sovereignty over the “global agenda.”

Schwab called those summoned before him a “powerful community,” and declared “We have the means to improve the state of the world, but two conditions are necessary: The first one, is that we act all as stakeholders of larger communities, so that we serve not only our self-interests but we serve the community. That’s what we call ‘stakeholder responsibility.’”

“And second, that we collaborate,” he continued, adding “And this is the reason why you find many opportunities here during the meeting to engage into… action and impact initiatives to make progress related to specific issues on the global agenda.”

As further discussions progressed Monday, German vice-chancellor Robert Habeck spoke about the energy crisis, warning that governments of individual nations should not seek to protect their own citizens, but instead follow “the rule of the markets”.

In other words, countries need to fall into line with the globalists’ ‘Great Reset’ agenda:

During another discussion, Norwegian finance CEO Kjerstin Braathen described global energy upheaval as a “transition” while admitting there will be mass shortages and economic hardship, but claiming the “pain” is “worth it.”

Interesting that this Davos elitist used the exact same phrasing as Joe Biden on the same day:

Journalist Andrew Lawton documented more of Davos cabal drooling over the possibilities for global control that their Great Reset could engender:

