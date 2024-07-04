Watch: Dramatic Video Shows Russia Repelling Drone Boat Attack On Key Port

Russia's defense ministry (MoD) on Wednesday published some rare and intense footage of a Ukrainian naval suicide drones which got close to the Black Sea port of Novorossiysk.

The speedboat-type drones were approaching the coast in the darkness of the early morning hours when Russian Navy assets opened up heavy machine gun and rocket fire on the vessels. Watch the footage released by the MoD:

#War Footage of a night attack by🇺🇦USV on 🇷🇺warships in the port of Novorossiysk. pic.twitter.com/SiaaQTn1H5 — Capt(N) (@Capt_Navy) July 3, 2024

"Two unmanned boats travelling in the direction of Novorossiysk were destroyed in the waters of the Black Sea," the defense ministry stated on Telegram.

The inbound drones didn't cause any damage to the port or naval assets docked there, the statement confirmed, and at least one suffered direct hit from the hail of Russian fire, having caught fire and exploded, according to the released footage.

The return automatic weapons fire from the military port was so intense that it may have damaged buildings in the area, as Russian media notes that--

"City officials closed the area close to the embankment in response to the incident. Mayor Andrey Kravchenko reported in the morning that minor damage was caused to an apartment and two commercial properties, but nobody was hurt in the incident."

This isn't the first time Novorossiysk has been targeted, as it came under major drone attack also in May.

It is likely a focal point for Ukraine's military given its role as a major export route for Russian oil, as well as coal, fertilizer, grain, and timber.

The oil harbour in Novorossiysk, via AFP

Ukraine has been ramping up cross-border drone attacks on Russian energy infrastructure as conflict spillover risks soar. Kiev and its Western backers aim to paralyze one of Russia's most important industries: oil refining.

Last month, Ukrainian drone attacks damaged several oil storage facilities. Shortly before that in May, two other refineries in southern Russia, including Rosneft's large Tuapse facility on the Black Sea, were targeted.