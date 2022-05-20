Watch: Iran Rolls Out Digital Food-Rationing

Via Off-Guardian.org,

Iran is set to be the first country to roll out a food-rationing scheme based on new biometric IDs.

Where vaccine passports failed, food passports will now be eagerly accepted by hungry people who can’t afford rapidly inflating food prices.

This is the realization of a longstanding agenda by the Rockefeller/UN/WEF crowd to, as Kissinger put it, “control food, and control people.”

