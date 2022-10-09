Watch: John Bolton Calls For Putin Assassination, Regime Change

Former White House national security adviser John Bolton is now taking to the networks to call for Russian President Vladimir Putin's assassination. "I think we should make it clear publicly so that not just Putin but that all the top Russian leadership... that if Putin authorizes the use of a nuclear weapon he's signing his own suicide note," the well-known neocon hawk said to CBS in a Friday appearance.

Describing that Putin is head of command and control for all Russian - including nuclear - forces, Bolton continued by stating what he says should be official US policy: "He's a legitimate military target... he needs to know that he's on our target list at this point." Bolton essentially called for the US to assassinate the Russian leader if the opportunity ever arises.

BOLTON CALLS FOR PUTIN ASSASSINATION pic.twitter.com/hSuzX6sMGD — The_Real_Fly (@The_Real_Fly) October 8, 2022

Bolton went on the discuss an op-ed he penned days prior in the online military journal 1945 wherein effecting regime change in Russia was the focus.

"There is no long-term prospect for peace and security in Europe without regime change in Russia. Russians are already discussing it, quietly, for obvious reasons. For the United States and others pretending that the issue is not before will do far more harm than good," Bolton spelled out in that op-ed.

"To avoid the war simply grinding along indefinitely, we must alter today’s calculus. Carefully assisting Russian dissidents to pursue regime change might just be the answer, he continued. "Russia is, obviously, a nuclear power, but that is no more an argument against seeking regime change than against assisting Ukrainian self-defense."

Bolton advocated a color revolution-style overthrow, or efforts to fragment the government from the inside, writing:

Actually effecting regime change is doubtless the hardest problem, but it does not require foreign military forces. The key is for Russians themselves to exacerbate divisions among those with real authority, the siloviki, the "men of power." Disagreements and animosities already exist, as in all authoritarian regimes, exploitable as dissidents set their minds to it. Boris Yeltsin standing on a tank outside the Russian White House in 1991 evidenced the fracturing of the Soviet ruling class. Once regime coherence and solidarity shatter, change is possible.

.@AmbJohnBolton has an idea on what to do about #Russia and the #Putin government: Regime change.

Check out his latest op-ed for us:https://t.co/VxmoIhRSHI — 19FortyFive (@19_forty_five) October 4, 2022

The ultra-provocative call for regime change from so visible a former government official as Bolton is sure to catch the attention of Moscow, also at a moment tensions are at boiling point with President Biden's nuclear "Armageddon" remarks which also surprised and angered the Kremlin.