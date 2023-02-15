Watch: Klaus Schwab Calls For Global Government To "Master" AI Technologies

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

Arch globalist Klaus Schwab has called for elites to come together globally in order to “master” advanced technologies, warning them that if they don’t act swiftly the world could “escape our power”.

Yes really. The guy doesn’t hold back.

The World Economic Forum founder was speaking at a gathering in Dubai not so subtly titled the World Government Summit.

Schwab pointed to “fourth industrial revolution technologies,” and stated “Who masters those technologies – in some way – will be the master of the world.”

“Ten years from now we will be completely different,” Schwab said, adding “My deep concern is that [with] #4IR technologies, if we don’t work together on a global scale, if we do not formulate, shape together the necessary policies, they will escape our power to master those technologies.”

Schwab is obsessed with AI and other advanced technologies and has previously predicted that “What the Fourth Industrial Revolution will lead to is a fusion of our physical, our digital, and our biological identities.”

Schwab also openly endorses something the media still claims is solely a domain of discussion for conspiracy theorists, namely “active implantable microchips that break the skin barrier of our bodies.”

