Watch: Klaus Schwab Says Humanity Must Be "Forced Into Collaboration" With Globalist Elites

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

World Economic Forum founder Klaus Schwab told delegates at a conference in China this week that humanity needs to be “forced into a collaboration” with globalist entities.

Speaking at the WEF’s ‘Annual Meeting of the New Champions’, often dubbed the “Summer Davos,” in China, Schwab stated that in order to drive the “Fourth Industrial Revolution” forward, elites must aggressively drive their agenda home.

“To drive future economic growth we must embrace innovation and force the collaboration across sectors, regions, nations, and cultures to create a more peaceful, inclusive, sustainable, and resilient future,” Schwab proclaimed.

He added, “At this critical juncture the active participation of all stakeholders is essential to ensure a sustainable development path.”

WEF : Klaus Schwab ‘We Must Force’ Humanity into ‘Collaboration’ pic.twitter.com/rarcBvBc2i — Marcus Cottus (@cottusmarcus) June 26, 2024

In another clip, Schwab touted AI and other technologies becoming ubiquitous as a reason why humanity must “work together” with the global elite.

"Risks & opportunities co-exist.. Breakthroughs from the fourth industrial revolution provide new opportunities for global prosperity and growth" Klaus Schwab at the WEF #AMNC24 Summer Davos pic.twitter.com/jTcTMLaV9L — Tim Hinchliffe (@TimHinchliffe) June 25, 2024

He also spoke of “limits to growth,” which many have interpreted as an endorsement of depopulation.

"The theme of this annual meeting is 'Next Frontiers For Growth,' but actually what we have seen in the presentations there are now Limits to Growth, provided we use technologies of the fourth industrial revolution in a wise manner" Klaus Schwab at the WEF #AMNC24 Summer Davos pic.twitter.com/SJDT5rLgIO — Tim Hinchliffe (@TimHinchliffe) June 25, 2024

Schwab, the architect of the so called ‘Great Reset,’ has in recent years said that he envisages humankind transitioning into a new age where there will be a “fusion of our physical, our digital, and our biological dimensions” in a “new world.”

Schwab has previously declared that this new era of integration with “digital technologies” will mean that “you do not even have to have elections anymore.”

He has also fantasised about humanity embracing brain implants and leaders having the capability to read everyone’s brain waves.

As we highlighted last week, Schwab is facing multiple accusations of sexual assault and creating a hostile work environment from female former employees at the WEF.

* * *

