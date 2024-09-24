Watch Live: Biden To Defend His Foreign Policy In Final UN Address

World leaders will gather in New York City on Tuesday for the U.N. General Assembly, where President Joe Biden is set to deliver his keynote address, which will also serve as his farewell speech to the international stage as U.S. president.

The annual meeting comes at a challenging time for the Biden administration, as wars in Ukraine and Gaza remain unresolved.

Additionally, the recent escalation of tensions between Hezbollah and Israel this week is likely to overshadow his final message to world leaders.

Watch live here (due to start at 1000ET)...

Biden’s approval ratings have suffered over the past three years, partly due to his handling of international conflicts.

The Epoch Times' Emel Akan reports that as Biden embarks on a busy week of diplomacy, many view this as a key moment for Biden to define the legacy of his presidency to Americans and the world.

“When President Biden came to office nearly four years ago, he pledged to restore American leadership on the world stage,” a senior administration official told reporters during a call on Monday. “And given that this is the President’s last General Assembly, it’s a chance for him to talk about how this approach has produced results.”

In his final four months in office, Biden seeks to highlight his achievements and leave a positive legacy in areas such as the economy and foreign policy.

He has directed his cabinet to “get as much work done as possible,” according to a recent memo from his senior advisor Ben LaBolt titled “President Biden’s ‘Sprint to the Finish.’”

The memo details the president’s plan for the coming weeks, including his final address before the U.N. body and meetings with world leaders.

During his speech, Biden will advocate for a stronger and more effective United Nations, as well as a reformed and expanded U.N. Security Council, the official told reporters.

The president will deliver his final speech in an environment that starkly contrasts last year’s address, which occurred before the Oct. 7 terror attack on Israel by Hamas that claimed over 1,200 lives.

“The world has changed, and the world’s gotten more difficult in many ways,” the official said.

That’s why, he noted, the president will defend his foreign policy approach before the U.N. body, urging member countries to unite in addressing these big challenges, including the need to end the wars in Gaza, Ukraine, and Sudan.

Former President Donald Trump, the Republican presidential nominee, has repeatedly criticized Biden’s foreign approach and claimed that none of the tensions would have devolved into physical conflicts under his presidency.

The chaotic withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan in the summer of 2021 marked a turning point in Biden’s presidency, marked by a fall in his approval ratings. He also faced public criticism for his handling of the wars in Ukraine and Gaza.

Tensions in the Middle East

The White House earlier stated that it is working “diligently” to secure a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, one of the president’s primary goals before the end of his term.

However, many speculate that a peace deal may now be out of reach for Biden following the recent escalation of tensions with Iran-backed Hezbollah, which has been attacking Israel almost daily since Oct. 8, 2023, from across Israel’s northern border.

On Sept. 23, Israel carried out a series of airstrikes that, according to the Lebanese government, killed hundreds of people. The strikes were a response to Hezbollah’s attack on northern Israel with nearly 150 rockets, missiles, and drones, most of which were intercepted by Israel’s Iron Dome and other aerial defense systems.

Tensions rose after recent pager and walkie-talkie explosions in Lebanon that killed dozens Hezbollah members and injured thousands more. Hezbollah blamed Tel Aviv for the explosions. However, Israeli President Isaac Herzog said in an interview with Sky News on Sept. 22 that Israel “was not involved” in the attacks.

Biden said on Monday that he had received a briefing on the situation in Lebanon and Israel.

“My team has been in constant contact with their counterparts, and we’re working to deescalate in a way that allows people to return to their home safely,” Biden told reporters during a bilateral meeting with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan at the White House.

US-China Relations

During his speech at the United Nations, the president will also highlight how he has responsibly managed U.S. competition with China, the senior administration official said.

On Saturday, Biden told leaders of Australia, India, and Japan that communist China is “testing us” with its aggression in the Indo-Pacific, a remark that was caught on a hot mic at a summit of the Quad alliance.

Biden hosted this year’s summit near his hometown of Wilmington, Delaware.

“China continues to behave aggressively, testing us all across the region, and it’s true in the South China Sea, the East China Sea, South China, South Asia, and the Taiwan Straits,” Biden said.

The joint declaration from the Quad leaders did not specifically mention China or Chinese Communist Party (CCP) leader Xi Jinping by name. However, it read, “We are seriously concerned about the situation in the East and South China Sea.”

In recent weeks, the Philippines, a key U.S. ally, has condemned Beijing over the ramming attacks on its boats by Chinese vessels. China’s Coast Guard vessels blasted Philippines ships with water cannons, and fired flares at Filipino aircraft, with most of the incidents occurring around the disputed Sabina Shoal in the South China Sea.

In addition, the CCP, which claims Taiwan as a part of its territory, has been targeting the self-rules island with military provocations and gray-zone tactics, including cyberattacks.

It’s unclear how Biden will address the CCP’s increasingly aggressive actions during his meetings with world leaders.

On Tuesday afternoon, the president will host a summit to address synthetic drug threats, a U.S.-led initiative to mobilize support among countries to disrupt the global supply chain for illicit fentanyl, according to the White House—much of which stems from China.

Following that, Biden will give a speech about the urgent need to address ways to avoid the predicted challenges of climate change, in which he will highlight “his climate, conservation, clean energy, and environmental justice agenda,” the White House said in a fact sheet.

After his meetings in New York, Biden will return to the White House for another critical meeting on Sept. 26.

“I’m looking forward to hosting my friend President Zelenskyy of Ukraine next week at the White House,” Biden said on X on Sept. 19.

“During his visit, I'll reaffirm America’s commitment to supporting Ukraine as it defends its freedom and independence.”