Biden Says "Butcher" Putin "Cannot Remain In Power" In Call For Regime Change In Russia

Update(1435ET) : Quite awkwardly and bizarrely, and a mere minutes after multiple headlines hit which emphasized that Biden just called for regime change in Russia with the words "this man cannot remain in power" in reference to Putin, the White House is seeking to clarify that supposedly it was "not" a call for regime change:

White House official explains what Biden actually tried to say: “The President’s point was that Putin cannot be allowed to exercise power over his neighbors or the region. He was not discussing Putin’s power in Russia, or regime change.”

White House official: “The President’s point was that Putin cannot be allowed to exercise power over his neighbors or the region. He was not discussing Putin’s power in Russia, or regime change.” https://t.co/SGy7zJLydD — Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) March 26, 2022

The Bloomberg headline which pointed out the obvious: that Biden did issue a statement clearly pointing to regime change...

JUST IN: President Joe Biden called for regime change in Russia, saying in a speech in Poland that Vladimir Putin “cannot remain in power” after the Ukraine invasion https://t.co/nieYE8eGn6 — Bloomberg Asia (@BloombergAsia) March 26, 2022

So in a mere 24 hours Biden seems to have leaked or let slip that we're eventually going to likely have boots on the ground and that regime change in Russia is the goal.

KREMLIN SAYS NEW BIDEN COMMENTS ABOUT PUTIN FURTHER NARROW POSSIBILITIES FOR MENDING RELATIONS -TASS

Here's what he said only yesterday, also from Poland...

BIDEN SLIPS AND TELLS 82nd AIRBORNE THEY’RE GOING TO UKRAINE?pic.twitter.com/lUiB8w2Ibk — The_Real_Fly (@The_Real_Fly) March 25, 2022

Update(1410ET) : President Biden during his important address on Ukraine from Warsaw, Poland just issued his strongest words thus far since the start of the conflict aimed directly at Putin:

"For God’s sake, this man cannot remain in power," Biden said at the end of the speech.

Biden on Putin: “For God’s sake, this man cannot remain in power.” pic.twitter.com/atNZtCPvAM — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 26, 2022

Biden also at one point called out Putin as a "butcher" on the sidelines of the speech when questioned by a reporter, and additionally hailed what he called the "strategic failure" of Russia to reach its military objectives since the Feb.24 invasion.

"Let there be no doubt that this war has already been a strategic failure for Russia," Biden said in the speech at the Royal Castle in Warsaw.

"He's a butcher" -- Biden on Putin pic.twitter.com/yvRjLqATIc — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 26, 2022

He also stipulated that ordinary Russians are "not our enemy" - but that the West's far reaching sanctions which are isolating the Russian economy and population should be blamed only on Putin.



“It’s Vladimir Putin who is to blame,” Biden said, and warned the Russian forces must not move even an "inch of NATO territory." The US president said, "Today, Russia has strangled democracy" and

"We need to steel ourselves for a long fight ahead.

"Rather than breaking Ukrainian resolve, Russia's brutal tactics have strengthen the resolve." President Biden stated. "Rather than driving NATO apart, the West now is stronger and more united than it has ever been." pic.twitter.com/XkHNYzt5gt — CBS News (@CBSNews) March 26, 2022

Given the Kremlin days ago already warned it's on the brink of cutting off all diplomatic relations with Washington after Biden referred over a week ago to Putin as a "murderous dictator" and "thug" - Biden's fresh words could be the tipping point for the severing of official relations, leading toward continued dangerous escalation between NATO and Moscow.

President Biden delivers remarks on the united efforts of the free world to support the people of Ukraine for Warsaw, Poland.

The White House statement says Biden will discuss how the west will hold Russia accountable for its brutal war, and defend a future that is rooted in democratic principles...

