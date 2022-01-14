Watch: Mexican Drug Cartel Carpet Bombs Rivals With Drone

A modified consumer drone was used in a bombing raid on a rival drug cartel in Mexico on Monday. Video from the cartel-operated drone shows several bombs were dropped on a rival camp in a new turf war.

According to the Spanish-language daily newspaper El Pais, the drone was operated by the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG) and bombed a rival cartel in the state of Michoacan. At least one person was injured in the attack. The entire incident was caught on video.

Jalisco Cartel, Nueva Generación dropping small bombs from a drone on a target in Michoacán, Mexico.

People can be seen running away after the bombs hit the camp. #Mexico pic.twitter.com/5pYtg1V9B4 — CNW (@ConflictsW) January 11, 2022

A second video shows the camp's destruction after a series of bombs were dropped. Then the drone abruptly spirals out of control and crashes to the ground. It was likely the drone was shot down by small arms fire.

In the second half of the video, the drone crashes, possibly after being shot down pic.twitter.com/I4gF7zcII4 — CNW (@ConflictsW) January 11, 2022

Founded in 2009, CJNG is considered one of Mexico's most dangerous and powerful cartels. The cartel has flooded the US with fentanyl and methamphetamine and unleashed a war among rivals to control supply chains into the US.

The Drug Enforcement Administration described CJNG as "one of Mexico's most violent and prolific drug trafficking organizations." The very fact the cartel is using consumer drones strapped with bombs, which mimic ones used in Syria by terror organizations, is alarming.

Meanwhile, it's only a matter of time before cartel violence spills over into the US. Several months ago, heavily armed drug cartel members shot at Texas Guardsmen stationed at an observation post.