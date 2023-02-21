Watch: North Korea Airs ICBM Missile Test Footage As Tensions Rise

North Korean state television has aired footage of their recent test of a new long range ICBM system capable of carrying a nuclear payload. The missile covered 614 miles and reached an altitude of 3,584 miles, landing accurately in a designated area on the West Coast of Japan.

Tensions have been rising in the region as the US commence joint military drills with South Korea. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un warned Friday of “unprecedented strong responses” to those drills if they go ahead, while his sister, Kim Yo Jong, warned that “the frequency of using the Pacific Ocean as our shooting range depends on the nature of the US military’s actions,” according to a statement posted on the state-run Korean Central News Agency.

Monday’s missile tests were the second in three days with three such tests in less than a year.