Watch: Panic Hits Tel Aviv Beach As Over 100 Gaza Rockets Pound Israel

Militant groups in Gaza are a big step closer to entering another full-blown war with Israel as rockets criss-crossed the skies over the strip for a second consecutive day.

The Israeli army (IDF) and government sources have said over 170 rockets have been fired from Gaza, with 134 having made it into Israeli territory, many of which were intercepted by the Iron Dome defense system. Initially, sirens and civilian evacuation efforts were focused in the south as rockets rained down, but dramatic footage has emerged showing thousands of civilians scrambling to find shelter on a Tel Aviv beach...

The Associated Press also confirms that "Palestinian militants fired dozens of rockets from the Gaza Strip into Israel on Wednesday, in a first response to ongoing Israeli airstrikes that have killed 19 Palestinians, including three senior militants and at least 10 civilians."

The Israeli strikes began overnight Monday into Tuesday, in the heaviest fighting in months, following last week's rockets fired by Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) which was in response to the death of prominent Palestinian detainee Khader Adnan, who died May 2nd after an 87-day hunger strike in Israeli prison.

So far, at least three senior PIJ commanders have been killed in the Israeli airstrikes, while also the IDF has said it is attempting to avoid drawing in Hamas to the fight at this moment.

Israel's anti-air systems busy on Tuesday...

"The rocket fire set off air-raid sirens throughout southern Israel and as far away as Tel Aviv, on the Mediterranean Sea, 80 kilometers (50 miles) away. Residents had been bracing for an attack since Israel carried out its first airstrikes early Tuesday," the AP additionally notes. Few if any injuries inside Israel have been reported by Israeli media as a result of the missile barrages.

Israeli schools in the south of the country have been closed Tuesday, with the education ministry having announced, "Schools within a 25 mile (ca. 40 km) radius from the Gaza Strip will not open tomorrow, meaning some 300,000 children will not be in school."

This state of emergency could expand to other more central regions amid the PIJ rocket fire onslaught.

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant warned Tuesday that more rocket fire could come, "to areas near the Gaza border and far from it, and with significant intensity."

Scene near Tel Aviv, via Times of Israel

On Wednesday IDF spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari followed with: "We are still in the middle of the campaign, it is not over and has not been concluded."