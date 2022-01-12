Watch: Passenger Storms American Airlines Cockpit, Damages Flight Controls

On Tuesday, an American Airlines passenger went absolutely mental after storming the plane's cockpit and damaged flight controls.

"A customer entered the open flight deck and caused damage to the aircraft. Crew members intervened and the individual was ultimately apprehended by local law enforcement," American Airlines said in a statement to The Hill.

The flight was scheduled to leave Ramon Villeda Morales International Airport in San Pedro Sula, Honduras, early Tuesday and arrive in Miami later in the day. The plane was delayed, and passengers were forced to board another flight.

"A replacement aircraft is on its way to Honduras and the flight is scheduled to re-depart at 9:30 pm local time. We applaud our outstanding crew members for their professionalism in handling a difficult situation," it added.

Video of the incident has surfaced on Twitter of the mad man trying to escape through the plane's cockpit window.

We've seen plenty of serious incidents involving passengers losing their minds over masks. Sometimes these incidents are fueled by excessive drinking. But storming the cockpit of a plane is a whole other level and will likely involve terrorism concerns.

The motive of the mad man has yet to be released, but one can assume there was a screw loose in his head.