Watch: Polish Media Accidentally Captures Zelensky's Body Double On Camera

Six months ago Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky suggested to western media outlets that Vladimir Putin "might be dead" or that he was fighting health problems, and that the Russian government was using a body double to fool the public.

Ironically, it is Zelensky that appears to have been caught using a body double on camera by the Polish media during Joe Biden's surprise visit to Ukraine.

The footage seems to have been accidental, but it does reinforce the old adage - When the establishment accuses you of doing something, it's actually a confession of what they are doing.

Now, if only someone can capture evidence that Biden is being controlled remotely by ChatGPT, the "Russian bot" narrative can come full circle...