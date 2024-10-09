Watch: Reporter Goes Nuclear On State Dept Spox On Ukraine, Gaza, Iran Conflicts

In a very rare moment, a journalist who was invited to the State Department's daily briefing had enough of the US government's constant foreign policy double-speak, contradictory statements, and war-mongering abroad. The Biden administration has for months been playing a game of nuclear chicken with Russia as it gives Ukraine more and more leeway in striking targets deep in Russian territory.

This is happening as several wars are already unfolding at once from Ukraine to Gaza to Lebanon, and now a broader war could at any moment erupt between Iran and Israel - yet Washington has persisted in passing out billions in weaponry in these war zones. Escalatory policies persist as Kiev and Tel Aviv are armed to the teeth, and thousands die weekly, and all the while concepts like "negotiations" or "ceasefire" are bad words. There simply seems no 'climb down' option on the horizon, and Congress is missing in action, leaving all of this far outside of the American people's control.

The Grayzone's Liam Cosgrove, who may soon see his State Dept press credentials revoked, went off on spokesman Matthew Miller, in a one-and-a-half minute segment that's a thing of beauty. "People are sick of the bullshit here," Cosgrove exclaims at one point, while a shocked government spokesman tried to shut him down. Watch the exchange unfold below...