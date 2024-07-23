Watch: Russia Mounts Ballistic Missile Strike On Western Arms Depot In Ukraine

Russia's military has released new video as part of ongoing warnings to the West as it pours weapons and ammo into Ukraine. Moscow also continues to warn against the West introducing F-16s into the conflict, which is imminent.

The Russian Defense Ministry on Tuesday published footage purporting to show the destruction of a large warehouse filled with US-supplied weapons, specifically including a HIMARS multiple rocket launcher system. The depot was destroyed by a Russian ballistic missile, with the video showing an extensive building engulfed in huge flames. Watch:

Russian media details that the US-supplied HIMARS system was "discovered by a surveillance drone and was tracked to a hangar in the village of Novopetrovka, in Ukraine’s Nikolayev Region."

"The location was hit by a ballistic missile fired by an Iskander-M system, the Russian military reported on Monday, adding that the HIMARS and its crew had been destroyed," the report continues. The destruction and aftermath was then filmed by Russian surveillance drones.

Meanwhile, Ukraine launched its own attack, this time sending drones to Russia's Krasnodar Region’s Kavkaz port, which lies on the eastern side of Kerch Strait.

It was a rare moment that Ukraine attacked a ferry, resulting in a handful of casualties and one death.

"The Kiev regime has once again attempted to carry out a terrorist act on the territory of the Krasnodar Region. This morning the drones attacked a ferry in the port of Kavkaz. Unfortunately, there are casualties and a fatality among the crew members and port employees," the region's governor wrote on Telegram.

Port where the ferry was attacked, via TASS

A fire also resulted after the rare attack on the ferry as it was in operation. However, reports suggest the ferry was not carrying large groups of civilians at the time it was struck.

Ukraine has not backed off its frequent cross-border drone strikes on Russian territory. Moscow has at the same time stepped-up its targeting of Western assets and weapons inside Ukraine, in a continued escalation spiral.