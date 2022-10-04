Watch: Bloomberg Hosts Scramble As Top UN Adviser Shreds Ukraine Narrative In Live Interview

A Monday Bloomberg TV segment on the Ukraine war with an expert who has in the recent past advised three UN Secretaries-General didn't go the way the Bloomberg hosts thought it would. Jeffrey Sachs, who is the Director of the Center for Sustainable Development at Columbia University, posited the United Stats was likely behind the sabotage attacks on the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines when asked about it.

The top UN adviser said during the live interview, "The main fact is that the European economy is getting hammered by this, by the sudden cut-off of energy. And now to make it definitive - the destruction of the Nord Stream pipeline, which I would bet was a US action, perhaps US and Poland." Sachs added: "That is speculation" - before being cut-off mid sentence by show host Tom Keene, who looked a bit flabbergasted and frustrated over the perhaps unexpected turn in the interview...

"Uh, Jeff, we've got to stop there," Keene strongly interjected, leaving Sachs perplexed over why he couldn't continue the thought. The show host then questioned, "Why do you feel that was a US action? What evidence do you have of that?"

Sachs responded “Well, first, there is direct radar evidence that US military helicopters that are normally based in Gdansk were circling over this area," noting additionally that "We also had the threat from the US earlier this year that 'one way or another we are going to end Nord Stream'."

The Columbia professor then recalled from just days ago, "We also had a remarkable statement from Secretary Blinken last Friday in a press conference where he said 'this is also a tremendous opportunity'," which Sachs pointed out is "a strange way to talk if you're worried about piracy on international infrastructure of vital significance."

Needless to say this is not an aspect to the "debate" surrounding the mysterious sabotage of Nord Stream that's at all up to this point been featured on Bloomberg, CNN, MSNBC or other major news shows. But Sachs emphasized in defending his inquiry and suspicions over US involvement that many officials and pundits privately point the finger at Washington, but don't express it publicly:

I know this runs counter to our narrative - you aren't allowed to say these things in the West, but the fact of the matter is all over the world when I talk to people, they think the US did it.

All the while the two show hosts attempted to cut in, before Sachs was finally told that the interview should no longer get into "tit-for-tat" of what "did or did not happen with Nord Stream" because "I don't have the evidence" - as the Bloomberg co-host said to close out the controversial topic of the pipelines.

Elsewhere in the interview Sachs emphasized that "most of the world doesn't see it [the Ukraine conflict] as we describe it" in the Western mainstream media, as they are alarmed at NATO expansion. The Columbia professor also early in the interview said:

"In vote after vote at the United Nations, basically, it has been the Western countries that have been voting for sanctions and denunciations and other actions. Whereas most of the world, certainly most of the world counted by population, is on the sidelines. They view this as a horrible clash between Russia and the US."

Watch the full interview segment below:

Sachs also emphasized in pushing back against the show hosts' seeming surprise at his alternate viewpoints that he's "on the side of peace" and voiced fears of escalation toward nuclear war: "Russia feels that this war is at the core of its security interests," he said. Keene at the end of the segment said the show was immediately getting a "fiery response" from viewers.

Interestingly enough, the Sachs interview came the same day as the collective mainstream punditry meltdown and "outrage" over Elon Musk's "Russia-Ukraine Peace" Twitter poll, as we described previously. In follow up to the avalanche of hate mail Musk received, there's this notable exchange...

We gave Starlinks to Ukraine & lost $80M+ in doing so, while putting SpaceX & myself at serious risk of Russian cyberattack.



What have you done besides tweet? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 3, 2022

And below - an accurate observation which could be applied to the cases of both Musk and Sachs expressing alternate opinions which disrupted the intense groupthink and policing of the narrative on Ukraine:

The amount of people on that thread that are repulsed by the idea of peace in Ukraine was easily the most disgusting thing I’ve seen. — East Coast Economics (@eastcoasteconom) October 3, 2022

Indeed the billionaire businessman could ask the same of many of his detractors after he dared to point out the world doesn't need this dangerous escalation toward nuclear war... "What have you done besides tweet?"