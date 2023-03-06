Watch: Vast Expanse Of US Military Hardware Positioned At Polish Port

A Baltic monitoring media outlet has published footage of an enormous amount of American military equipment being prepared to move from the Port of Gdynia in Poland.

The expanse of military hardware is being described as equipment belonging to the US Army's 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division. Some Eastern European media reports are claiming that at least a portion of the equipment, which looks multiple football fields in length, are bound for Kiev.

Equipment belonging to the @USArmy 🇺🇸 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division staged at the Port of Gdynia, Poland 🇵🇱 in preparation for redeployment to the continental United States after serving in the Operation #AtlanticResolve, Feb. 22, 2023. #StrongerTogether pic.twitter.com/sqK5U3UbWZ — Baltic Security (@balt_security) March 4, 2023

Hundreds of heavy military vehicles can be seen in the footage, including armored personnel carriers, tanks and armored trucks.

Despite claims that the equipment is bound for Ukraine, a source which widely circulated the footage, "Baltic Security", wrote that it's at the Polish port "in preparation for redeployment to the continental United States after serving in the Operation Atlantic Resolve."

Russia's Sputnik noted that "Some Polish and Ukrainian media outlets, however, did not think twice about claiming that part of the military hardware seen in the video would be redeployed to Ukraine, where Russia continues its special military operation."

But it remains that "Neither the White House not the Pentagon have commented on the matter yet."

"The footage comes as the US had already committed more than $100 billion worth of security and military assistance to Kiev since the beginning of the Russian special operation," the state publication continued. Given how desperate that Ukrainian front lines, particularly in Bakhmut, are right now for more ammo and equipment - it would be surprising if these rows upon rows of hardware aren't in the end headed for Ukraine.