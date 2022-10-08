Watch What They Do Instead Of What They Say

Authored by Michael Snyder via TheMostImportantNews.com,

Actions speak louder than words. Let me put it another way. Most of the time, what people do is so much more important than what they say. This is especially true when it comes to government officials, because many government officials lie as easily as they breathe. Over and over again, we are being told that there is nothing to be concerned about and that our leaders have everything under control. But then we keep getting more signs that more war is coming. In fact, it appears that preparations are being made for scenarios that would have once been unthinkable.

Let me give you an example of what I am talking about. On Thursday, we learned that the U.S. government is spending almost 300 million dollars to buy radiation sickness drugs…

The US has stocked up on radiation sickness drugs just weeks after Vladimir Putin threatened to use nuclear weapons against the West. Officials said the deal — worth $290 million — was ‘part of ongoing work’ and ‘has not been accelerated’ by the Kremlin leader’s escalating rhetoric.

The drug that is being purchased is known as Nplate, and it is used “to reduce bleeding caused by acute radiation syndrome”.

This is not a cheap medication at all. It is being reported that a single dose can cost “between $1,000 and $2,500”…

However, the timing will likely raise questions given that this is the first time the US Government has bought Nplate. It is unclear how many doses the order covers, but the drug normally fetches between $1,000 and $2,500 per dose.

A nuclear war would be the only reason why we would ever need such a high number of doses.

So why is such a large purchase being made if Biden administration officials are assuring us that there is almost zero chance of a nuclear conflict with Russia?

Something doesn’t add up.

Meanwhile, both sides continue to escalate the conflict in Ukraine.

The mainstream media keeps telling us that the “Ukrainian Army” is whipping the Russians right now, but that is not exactly accurate.

The Ukrainian Army that existed at the beginning of the war was largely decimated as the Russians steadily gained territory for months.

But now a new “Ukrainian Army” is pushing the Russians back, and it turns out that this new “Ukrainian Army” has a very high percentage of foreign mercenaries…

Mercenaries from Eastern Europe account for 60%-70% of the Ukrainian army’s manpower near Lugansk, an aide to the LPR’s interior minister, Vitaly Kiselyov, said on Wednesday. “In practice, 60%, in some cases, 70% of Ukraine’s military personnel are mercenaries from Eastern Europe,” he said on Russia’s TV Channel 1.

A lot has been made of the fact that there are English-speaking mercenaries involved in the offensive against the Russians, but the truth is that most of the mercenaries are not from wealthy western nations.

Our money is certainly paying for them, but most of the troops are actually coming from the poor countries of eastern Europe.

If you can believe it, some are actually making as much as $3,000 a day…

Kiselyov also added that Albanian mercenaries were paid $2,000-$3,000 a day and mercenaries from European countries, $35,000-$40,000 a month.

If you can stay alive, it is a way to make a lot of money in a short period of time.

And to a large extent, the American taxpayers are footing the bill.

Another thing that we are being told that is not exactly true is that we are not likely to go to war with China.

We are being told this over and over again, but meanwhile it is being reported that U.S. officials “are intensifying efforts to build a giant stockpile of weapons in Taiwan”…

American officials are intensifying efforts to build a giant stockpile of weapons in Taiwan after studying recent naval and air force exercises by the Chinese military around the island, according to current and former officials. The exercises showed that China would probably blockade the island as a prelude to any attempted invasion, and Taiwan would have to hold out on its own until the United States or other nations intervened, if they decided to do that, the current and former officials say.

Why would we build a giant stockpile of weapons in Taiwan if there was no threat of invasion?

Actually, by arming Taiwan so heavily we are making an invasion more likely. The Chinese are getting angrier and angrier, but we just keep provoking them.

Before I end this article, I want to talk about the rising tensions between North Korea and South Korea.

The North Koreans really do not like the new South Korean leader, and on Thursday there was an incident that made international news…

An unusually large number of South Korean fighter jets were scrambled today in response to reported air-to-surface firing exercises flown by North Korean warplanes, on the other side of the border. The incidents add to tensions around Korea, where a tit-for-tat campaign of surface-to-surface missile launches continues, as part of potentially provocative exercises on both sides of the Korean Demilitarized Zone as well as in the waters off the peninsula. The South Korean Yonhap news agency reported that a formation of at least 12 North Korean warplanes “presumably conducted a firing exercise” today, with aerial activity “north of the inter-Korean air boundary.” The location of the drills took the North Korean aircraft from Koksan County to Hwangju County in North Hwanghae Province, a process that took around an hour, according to the Korea Herald. North Hwanghae Province is situated on the western end of the border between the two Koreas.

Of course this wasn’t the first time that the North Koreans have done something provocative this week.

On Wednesday evening, they fired a ballistic missile into the Sea of Japan…

North Korea fired a ballistic missile that likely flew over Japan, the militaries of South Korea and Japan said Wednesday evening. The unidentified ballistic missile was fired into the Sea of Japan, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff confirmed to NBC News.

Things with North Korea seemed to be getting better during the Trump era, but now there has been a complete reversal.

The North Koreans have conducted dozens of missile launches in 2022, and there are rumors that they may soon resume their nuclear tests for the first time in quite a few years…

As for the North Korean missile launches, these are only the most recent within a growing total, with the tally for this year so far having reached around 40, including a “super-large” intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), back in March. At the same, there are continued concerns among officials in both Washington and Seoul that North Korea could be poised to conduct a nuclear test — its first since 2017.

I do not believe that a North Korean invasion of South Korea is imminent.

But if China invades Taiwan, I think that the North Koreans will be extremely tempted to make a move.

While the U.S. is preoccupied with Russia and China, it would be a golden opportunity for the North Koreans to pour across the border.

The South Korean military would be completely outmatched, and only massive U.S. intervention could save the day.

Hopefully such a scenario will not play out any time soon.

But without a doubt, more war is coming.

A war between Israel and Iran is far closer than most people would dare to imagine, the Russians will be moving a lot more troops into Ukraine to bolster their existing forces, and I am convinced that the Chinese will move against Taiwan at some point.

There is no peace on the horizon.

The third world war has begun, but for now it is still only in the very early stages.

Unfortunately, politicians all over the globe are determined to show how tough they are, and that is really bad news for all of us.

* * *

It is finally here! Michael’s new book entitled “7 Year Apocalypse” is now available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.