Watch: Zelenksy Lays Out Case On Bucha Mass Killings Before UN Security Council

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is addressing the United Nations Security Council on the events in the city of Bucha, where Ukraine says at least 300 civilians were tortured and killed by Russian troops, which has triggered a fresh round of EU sanctions which are expected to hit Russian energy. Zelensky is expected to urge more help from the West before an international audience after previously charging Moscow with conducting "genocide".

Biden had on Monday talked about "war crimes" and the need to bring Vladimir Putin to international justice at The Hague. As The Wall Street Journal describes, "The scale of the killings prompted Western leaders to vow a wide-ranging investigation into alleged war crimes and impose further penalties on Moscow as international outrage grows." Biden had told reporters of Putin, "This guy is brutal, and what’s happening in Bucha is outrageous and everyone has seen it." Watch Live:

Zelensky has in the past days accused the Kremlin of a cover-up in progress.

"Probably, now the occupiers will try to hide the traces of their crimes," Zelensky said as Ukrainian military videos depicting dead bodies strewn about the streets went viral. "They didn’t do this in Bucha when they retreated. But in another area it is possible."

"It is now 2022. And we have much more tools than those who prosecuted the Nazis after World War II," he said previously.

The Kremlin for its part has called the allegations over Bucha "without foundation" and an attempt to "smear" the Russian army, with a spokesman dismissing the charge of mass killings as a "monstrous forgery".

"It is a simply a well-directed - but tragic - show," Kremlin spokesman Dimitry Peskov responded at a press conference. "It is a forgery aimed at denigrating the Russian army - and it will not work. We once again urge the international community: detach yourself from such emotional perceptions and think with your head." He added: "Compare the facts and understand what a monstrous forgery we are dealing with." Further Peskov called Biden's war crimes remarks directed at Putin "unacceptable and unworthy" of a US leader.

developing...