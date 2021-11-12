"We Did It": Merkel Suggests 2015 Influx Of Migrants Into Germany Was A Success

Authored by Paul Joseph Watson via Summit News,

Despite clear evidence of spikes in violent crime, mass sexual assaults and numerous terror attacks, outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel suggested her 2015 decision to allow a million migrants to enter the country was a success.

Talk about re-writing history.

During an interview with Deutsche Welle, Merkel was asked if her infamous quote from an August 2015 press conference about Germany’s ability to absorb large numbers of refugees, “wir schaffen das,” which translates to “we can do it,” still applies.

“Yes, we did it,” she responded, adding that despite some setbacks, “positive stories” emerged from the policy.

To illustrate the absurdity of the claim, it was made shortly after a Syrian migrant stabbed four people on a high-speed ICE train.

However, Merkel was forced to accept there had been some “dreadful incidents, like what happened on New Year’s Eve in Cologne,” a reference to when North African migrants sexually molested and raped around a thousand German women in one night.

“Since the migration crisis, Germany has experienced ongoing terrorism threats, terrorist attacks, rising sexual assault cases, and various other tragedies tied to the decisions she made in 2015,” reports Remix News. “Just this year, a rejected asylum seeker from Somalia murdered three women in Würzburg with a knife, including one mother who shielded her daughter from the stabbing attack. Merkel never even commented on the tragedy.”

At a cost of tens of billions of euros to Germans, one can see little overall “positive” impact of the influx.

As we previously highlighted, official crime data released by Düsseldorf’s Ministry of the Interior revealed that in the region of North Rhine-Westphalia, foreigners and migrants, who represent around 14.8 per cent of the population, are responsible for almost half of recorded gang rapes.

As Reuters reported, across the whole country, “Violent crime rose by about 10 percent in 2015 and 2016, a study showed. It attributed more than 90 percent of that to young male refugees.”

One particularly harrowing case involved Maria Ladenburger, the daughter of an EU official who was raped, murdered and dumped in a river in Freiburg.

Her murderer was Afghan migrant Hussein Khavari, who entered Germany as a refugee in November 2015.

In December 2017, another Afghan refugee, Abdul D, stabbed his 15-year-old German girlfriend to death because she broke up with him.

An investigation into the identity of criminal looters who exploited the chaos following the devastating floods in Germany also found that over 80 per cent of the culprits were migrants of non-German origin.

German has also suffered numerous terror attacks carried out by migrants, including a 2016 truck attack at a Christmas market in Berlin, which killed 12 people and injured 56 others,

The culprit was a failed Tunisian asylum seeker.

After a Somali refugee went on a stabbing rampage that left three women dead in June, the Mayor of Würzburg reacted by writing an open letter expressing concern about the stigmatization of refugees and migrants.

The former director of Germany’s foreign intelligence service accused Angela Merkel of creating a “security crisis” in Germany as a result of her open border refugee policy, with authorities clueless as to the identity of up to 300,000 people in the country.

