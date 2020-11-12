"We Need To Stop Being A Country Of Sissies" - Bolsonaro Complains COVID Threat "Exaggerated"

Remember that time Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was stabbed in the middle of a rally by a crazed socialist?

There are still whispers in the halls of Brasilia about how the president may have never fully recovered, and that he now uses a colostomy bag. And like President Trump, Bolsonaro was diagnosed with COVID-19 over the summer, but by all reports has made a full recovery.

Having faced down death in the past, it's hardly surprising that Bolsonaro's attitude toward death is more cavalier.

While Trump has spoken of his experience with COVID in mostly humbling tones (insisting he "went to school" and learned about the disease), Bolsonaro has just said what many around the world have no doubt been thinking - but not saying (thanks in part to 'Big Tech' censorship) - for months now: That the severity of the virus, and the burgeoning new wave, has been ""exaggerated", and that people need to relax.

Hey, we all gotta die some time, right?

"Everyone is going to die. There is no point in escaping from that, in escaping from reality. We have to stop being a country of sissies."

Bolsonaro tempered his remarks by saying that he feels deep sadness for those who have died.

The Brazilian president has repeatedly criticized harsh lockdown measures as "crazy", even as Brazil has become one of the world's hardest hit countries. Yesterday, Bolsonaro's page published a Facebook post about the halt of the CoronaVac trial in Brazil, arguing that it was support for his skeptical attitude toward Chinese vaccines, saying he would "never buy it" because of its links to China.