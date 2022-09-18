WEF Piece Lauds How "Billions" Across The World Complied With Lockdown Restrictions

Authored by Paul Joseph Watson via Summit News,

An opinion piece published by the World Economic Forum lauds how “billions” of people complied with “restrictions” imposed as a result of lockdown, suggesting they would do the same under the guise of reducing carbon emissions.

The article is titled ‘My Carbon’: An approach for inclusive and sustainable cities’ and was written by Mridul Kaushik, Mission Director, Smart Cities Mission, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs of India.

The subject of the piece is how to convince people to adopt “personal carbon allowance programs” given that such schemes have so far been largely unsuccessful.

However, Kaushik notes that improvements in tracking and surveillance technology are helping to overcome “political resistance” against such programs.

Writing that “COVID-19 was the test of social responsibility,” Kaushik commends how, “A huge number of unimaginable restrictions for public health were adopted by billions of citizens across the world.”

“There were numerous examples globally of maintaining social distancing, wearing masks, mass vaccinations and acceptance of contact-tracing applications for public health, which demonstrated the core of individual social responsibility,” he adds.

WEF roadmap. They justify surveillance state, relay covid with blame on people and pseudo deductions like climate to produce political economical turmoil and take over https://t.co/FWO5RkQSh3 pic.twitter.com/nplwGIKh97 — Fomocap (@fomocapdao) September 15, 2022

In citing how so many people complied with lockdown mandates, despite overwhelming evidence of the harmful consequences such restrictions had on society, Kaushik implies that they’d behave in a similarly obsequious manner in other areas of life.

Such conformity would be encouraged via technology, including artificial intelligence, digitization and “smart home” devices, argues Kaushik.

The article goes on to call for a social-credit style carbon emissions rationing scheme that would provide “individual advisories on lower carbon and ethical choices for consumption of product and services.”

New social norms would also be created to define what “a fair share” of personal emissions represents, and determine “acceptable levels” of personal emissions.

We previously documented how technocrats are preparing “mandatory” personal carbon allowances that would introduce rationing into every area of your life via an app that would record your travel, heating expenses and even the food you eat.

As we highlight in the video below, climate change groups are also working with television producers to insert messages about global warming and carbon emissions into shows.

