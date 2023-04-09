Welcome To NATOstan (Formerly Known As Europe)

And the vicious circular argument to eventual global catastrophe continues...

“The NATO expanders are telling us that Russia’s actions inside its unchanged borders are exactly why we had to expand NATO’s borders. Russia’s reaction to NATO’s expansion enlargement justifies NATO’s enlargement expansion.”

As Pepe Escobar wrote - before the Russian invasion:

"No one should expect clueless NATO puppets – starting with secretary-general Stoltenberg – to understand the military stakes.

After all, these are the same puppets who have been building up a situation which might ultimately leave Moscow with a single, stark choice: be ready to fight a full scale hot war in Europe – which could become nuclear in a flash.

And ready they are."