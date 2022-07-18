"We're All Dutch Farmers Now!"

Via The Corbett Report Substack,

For weeks now, farmers in the Netherlands have been engaging in fierce protests over their government's plan to halve the country's nitrogen and ammonia pollution by 2030. It is estimated that this plan—which will mandate emissions cuts of 95% in some provinces—will require a 30% reduction in livestock and will drive many of the nation's farmers out of business.

The protests have been remarkably heated, as tens of thousands take to the streets to block the country's highways, torch bales of hay and spread manure around politicians' homes. In one incident, Dutch police actually fired live rounds on one of the protesters as he attempted to breach the police line with his tractor.

Yes, the scenes coming out of the usually quiet Dutch countryside are shocking. But they should not be. They are just the early stages of a great worldwide battle that is shaping up between the free people of the world and the technocrats, who are starting to clamp down on them in the name of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Enslavement.

Make no mistake: Whoever you are, wherever you live, whatever you do, these power-hungry elitists will be coming after your livelihood next. We are all Dutch farmers now.

This is the story of how we got here, where we're going and what it means.

THE BATTLE HAS BEGUN

Remember the Yellow Vest movement? Remember how a populist movement rose up in France in 2018, with citizens donning the gilets jaunes that drivers are required by French law to have in their car and to wear during emergency situations? Remember how they hit the streets, week after week after week in an escalating series of protests that threatened to topple the Macron government? Of course you do.

Now, do you remember why that movement started? Probably not, because the answer doesn't fit into the MSM propaganda narrative very easily. Carbon taxes. The original protests were about carbon taxes.

Specifically, France's Ministry for the Ecological Transition (which is apparently a thing that exists) decided in its infinite wisdom that the "ecology tax" on gas and diesel (which, it must also be noted, is a thing that exists) was too low, so they raised it. This sparked anger among the general public, who were already suffering from rising gas prices. And, just like that, a new nationwide (and, eventually, worldwide) protest movement was born.

Of course, most of these protesters weren't questioning The Great Global Warming Swindle itself. They weren't connecting the dots from the climate change scam to the carbon eugenics agenda to the Malthusian depopulation schemes of the anti-human elitists. They were just worried about their own pocketbooks.

But perhaps that's the point. As the mask comes off of the green agenda and people start to see it for what it is—an attack on the lives and livelihoods of the average working-class citizens—more and more people will be drawn into this fight, whether they understand the true nature of that struggle or not.

As I've documented before, this great struggle between the unwashed masses and their would-be neofeudal overlords was coming to a head in late 2019 . . . but that great confrontation was averted by the scamdemic. Suddenly, millions of people who would have been out on the streets protesting the latest carbon taxes and green craziness were now locked in their homes by their governments—many of them willingly. But now that the television isn't telling people to lock themselves in their home out of mortal fear of the corona cooties (unless you live in China), the temporary ceasefire has ended. The next shots in this war are being fired by farmers in the Netherlands.

The battle isn't just being waged in the Netherlands, of course. In 2020, Canada committed to a similar scheme of nitrogen reduction, vowing to reduce nitrous oxide emissions from fertilizer by 30% by 2030. And we already know how the Canadian government will react to the inevitable farmer protests in Canada. Just look at what they did to the truckers.

And, as Kit Knightly points out over at Off-Guardian, "Denmark, Belgium and Germany are already considering similar [nitrogen reduction] policies" and both the UK and US have already put schemes into place to pay farmers not to farm.

Kit rightly concludes:

Indeed, in a world beset by a shortage of fertiliser due to sanctions against Russia and Belarus, it would seem almost mad to complain about a manure surplus, let alone try to reduce it. We’re well past the point where any of this could be considered accidental, aren’t we? Put it this way—if the collective governments of the Western world were trying to impoverish and starve their own citizens, what exactly would they be doing differently?

There can be no doubt at this point: with their carbon taxes and restrictions on farming, the would-be world controllers are deliberately crashing the world economy. The flames of protest are merely the perfectly predictable result of this controlled demolition.

And as bad as all that is, we ain't seen nothin' yet. . . .

WHERE WE'RE GOING

There's a strange thing about this clash between the elitists and the working class: the former, being psychopathic swindlers, don't even hide the fact that they are positively gleeful at the prospect of reducing the average worker to abject serfdom.

Witness Ontario Liberal candidate Granville Anderson's recent assertion that rising gas prices actually provide a "silver lining": fewer of the minions will be able to afford to drive, forcing them to "find other modes of transportation." (In other words: "Let them eat electric cars!")

Or witness the World Economic Forum (along with numerous other globalist entities) declaring that lockdowns were "quietly improving cities" by keeping people from engaging in their normal day-to-day activities. The blindingly obvious reality to the average working stiff is that the lockdowns were a weapon targeted against them, preventing them from earning a living; contributing to growing poverty, social isolation and depression; and driving many to substance abuse or, in some cases, suicide.

Again, it is important to remember that neither these attacks on the middle class and working poor nor the angry response they generate are the result of incompetence or lack of awareness on the part of the agenda-setters. No, it's part of the plan.

Remember "Absolute Zero"? That's the title of a report by UK FIRES—"a collaboration between the universities of Cambridge, Oxford, Nottingham, Bath and Imperial College London"—that is "aiming to reveal and stimulate industrial growth in the UK compatible with a rapid transition to zero emissions." As you'll recall from my report on the subject, their plan envisions the elimination of air travel, cargo shipping, construction and basically all other productive human activity by the year 2050 in the name of this anti-human "green" agenda.

We need to be clear about something here: this is no idle threat. If the eugenicists pulling the strings of global affairs get their way, they will release their attack dogs—the bought-and-paid-for minions in the UN bureaucracy and the WEF and the political mis-leaders in virtually every country—to fulfill this agenda.

That agenda involves shutting down the productive economy (in the name of saving Mother Earth) and reducing the global population in the process. That the population would eventually fight back against this economic assault is no surprise; hence the creation of the homeland security state and the biosecurity state over the course of the past two decades. We are now at the point where any protest can be deemed "insurrection" by "domestic terrorists" and can justify all manner of punishment, including locking people out of the financial system altogether.

The pressure is increasing. The dragnet has been set. The fight is about to begin in earnest. . . . So what happens next?

WHAT IT MEANS

Whether we know it or not, we are at war. And, whether we know it or not, that war is a battle between the overwhelming majority of the human population and the few at the top who seek to control (and simultaneously reduce) that population. The battle lines may not always be so clear—there are many unwitting dupes who act to shore up the systems of technocratic control without knowing what they are doing. And there are those who still believe in the core lies of the globalists—the climate change hoax, for example—and thereby unknowingly play into their 2030 Agenda.

But as the wheels start to fall off the global financial system and the economic freight train begins to derail, more and more of us are waking up to the fundamental truth: this is a war for our livelihood. This is a war for the right to live our lives as we wish, free from the interference of these self-appointed rulers who dare tell us what we can eat and where we can travel and whether we can farm. This is a war for our independence from the parasitic would-be rulers who are attempting to shut down the economy and usher us into an age of neofeudalism.

Given that we are engaged in this global War for Independence, Patrick Henry's famous speech to the the Second Virginia Convention seems as relevant as ever.

It is in vain, sir, to extenuate the matter. Gentlemen may cry, Peace, Peace—but there is no peace. The war is actually begun! The next gale that sweeps from the north will bring to our ears the clash of resounding arms! Our brethren are already in the field! Why stand we here idle? What is it that gentlemen wish? What would they have? Is life so dear, or peace so sweet, as to be purchased at the price of chains and slavery? Forbid it, Almighty God! I know not what course others may take; but as for me, give me liberty or give me death!

Also as relevant to our struggle today as it was to those fighting in the American Revolution is an important observation about all such conflict: "We must all hang together, or most assuredly we shall all hang separately."

It is self-evidently true that the ruling class has invested a good deal of its time and devoted much of its considerable resources to atomizing society. These psychopaths and their patsies have focused attention on every possible fault line—class, race, gender, religious creed, political allegiance and any other distinction you can think of—as part of a conscious strategy to keep the masses at each other's throats and to stop them from rising up against their real enemy: the globalists themselves. There's also no denying that these would-be world controllers have been remarkably successful at this divide-and-rule strategy.

The obvious implication is that the thing the globalists fear most is a mass of common folk banding together in opposition to the deeply unpopular nonsense uttered by their so-called leaders. That's why the establishment's lapdogs in the mainstream press and in academia now spend so much time and energy decrying the "populism" of the current era. In case you haven't figured it out by now, all of the platitudes that politicians spout about "freedom" and "democracy" are just that: platitudes to persuade people to rally around their political agenda. When people reject that agenda, those same politicians are quick to discard the words "freedom" and “democracy," recasting them as "crass populism" and "mob rule."

Yes, it is time to throw away the stupid, artificial left/right split and other wedges that have kept us divided and ruled over for so long. The idea that groups who don't see eye-to-eye can unite on the existential threat they are facing isn't all pie-in-the-sky, wishful thinking. In France, for example, the populist right and the populist left recently joined forces to defeat the country's COVID travel passport.

It can be done. It must be. There is no alternative. We must start building a mass movement against the 2030 Agenda before the noose tightens around our necks and we find ourselves in the clutches of this technocratic system of control. Whether or not it affects us yet, we have to understand that it will be unleashed upon us if we don't stand up en masse now.

Luckily for us, that's exactly what's happening.

Across Europe, people are rising up in solidarity with the Dutch farmers. German farmers are helping Dutch farmers blockade the German-Dutch border. Italian farmers are staging demonstrations under the rallying cry, "We are not slaves, we are farmers!" Polish farmers are resisting in Warsaw. Even the Canadians are getting in on the act, carrying "I stand with Dutch farmers" signs at their own freedom rallies.

And, just this week, a new video has emerged calling for worldwide protests in support of the Dutch farmers. Sporting the tagline "The World is Going Dutch," the video likens the current resistance movement to nonviolent resistance movements of the twentieth century and calls on people around the world to stand in solidarity with farmers in the Netherlands in a worldwide day of protest on July 23rd.

A great awakening is happening. The barriers between people are coming down as the realization dawns that this is a global agenda and the injustices we see being inflicted on those halfway around the world will be coming for us soon enough. Many are now realizing a line has been drawn and the time to stand up has arrived.

We are all Dutch farmers now.

* * *

