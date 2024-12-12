What If A Nuke Detonated In Los Angeles?

Submitted by Angel Studios,

As the Deep State continues its desperate push to cause as much chaos as possible before Trump takes office with the overthrow of Assad in Syria and deeper strikes into Russia causing Putin to loosen his nuclear weapons doctrine, Newsweek recently published a harrowing analysis showing the effect of a R-36M2 missile impact in major U.S. cities.

Also know as SS-18 "Satan", the nuclear-grade missile is a cornerstone of the Russian arsenal since the Soviet Union with a range of up to 10,000 miles and yield of 20 megatons (over 1,000x Hiroshima). Just one impact in any major U.S. city would dwarf America's WWII losses in minutes, to wit:

Washington, D.C. : Approximately 6.1 million people would be within the total blast range, with fatalities reaching 1.64 million. Capitol Hill would fall within the fireball radius being melted.

New York City : With an average of 16.3 million people present, fatalities could exceed 5.46 million. The destruction would extend to surrounding areas like New Brunswick and Stamford.

Chicago : Fatalities might approach 2 million, with Lake Michigan absorbing much of the fallout.

Houston : In this city, over 1.2 million deaths and 2 million injuries are estimated.

Phoenix, Philadelphia, San Antonio, San Diego, and Dallas: Each city would suffer extensive casualties and injuries, with death tolls ranging from nearly 1 million in Phoenix to 1.6 million in Philadelphia.

Behind NYC, the most devastating metropolitan blast would occur in Los Angeles. Per Newsweek:

“Some 2,758,790 would die and 4,369,390 would be injured. In any given 24-hour period, there are on average 12,092,715 people in the full blast range (all four circles) of the simulated detonation. Thermal radiation would hit Santa Monica, Calabasas, Long Beach and parts of Pomona.”

A map showing the impact of an attack on Los Angeles. Newsweek used maps produced by Alex Wellerstein to assess what the impact would be if Moscow attacked with its R-36M2 (also known as the SS-18 Satan).

In the above image, the “fireball radius” (small inner yellow circle) is the zone in which everything would be vaporized by intense heat rising to millions of degrees Fahrenheit. This would reach around 15.1 square miles of surface area. The more moderate blast damage radius (inner gray circle) covers 442 square miles of the blast and would destroy residential buildings, causing widespread fires.

Anyone within 2,360 square miles of the explosion (the thermal radiation radius: wider orange circle) would be at risk of suffering third-degree skin burns, "often painless because they destroy the pain nerves," which can cause severe scarring, disablement and require amputation.

Within the light blast damage radius (wider gray circle), 3,490 square miles from the blast, glass windows should be expected to break.

Thank you Victoria Nuland…

An LA-based nuclear blast is also the core plot of the new upcoming movie Homestead by Angel Studios. In 2023, Angel released Sounds of Freedom, which grossed $250 million against a $14.5 million budget. It has become one of the most successful independent films in history and exposed the horrors of child trafficking. Now they've returned with a not-so-cheery Christmas movie:

