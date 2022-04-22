Where Military Aid To Ukraine Comes From

Looking at pledges of military aid to Ukraine between the start of the Russian invasion and March 27, Statista's Katharina Buchholz details below that the U.S. government has committed to providing the most arms, weapons and other equipment by far.

You will find more infographics at Statista

Almost $4.8 billion in military aid was pledged up until the given date, according to the Ukraine Support Tracker by the Kiel Institute for the World Economy. This number could soon rise even more as the White House is reportedly preparing another substantial military aid package. Together with a similar package announced in mid-April, the new funding round would up U.S. military aid to Ukraine by another $1.6 billion.

Second-ranked Estonia has pledged far less - $240 million – in the given time frame, but the military aid committed to by the country amounts up to 0.8 percent of the small nation’s GDP. This is far more in relative terms than any of the pledges of the other top donors to Ukraine, even when combining military, financial and humanitarian aid commitments. The U.S.’ combined pledge of around $8.3 billion in humanitarian and military aid only amounts up to approximately 0.04 percent of its GDP.

The next biggest donors of military aid to Ukraine are the UK, Italy, Sweden and Germany.

One of Ukraine’s larger neighbors, Poland, appears further down the list, having pledged very little military aid to the country, instead concentrating on financial aid commitments of around $900 million, making it the second-largest overall donor to Ukraine after the U.S.

The IfW Kiel's Ukraine Support Tracker systematically records the value of support that the governments of 31 Western countries have pledged to Ukraine since the start of the Russian invasion on February 24, 2022. Military, financial and humanitarian aid that is publicly known is recorded in the database.