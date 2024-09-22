Which Countries Are Meeting Their Paris Agreement Goals?

When it comes to emission reductions, some countries aim high but miss the mark by a long shot while others reject big commitments on the international stage but still receive better grades for their greenhouse gas records. Sadly, the countries which do not stick to their emission reduction plans are still numerous. Sufficient goals, like those associated with limiting global warming to a maximum of 2° Celsius, are missed by many and insufficient goals, like limiting it to 3° Celsius, continue to exist for many nations.

Some scientists believe that a global warming of 2° Celsius in total would already raise sea levels by 56 centimeters, increase heat days by 25 percent and threaten drought periods of an average of four months per year. A warming of 3° Celsius is believed to lead to massive disruptions of ecosystems, food production and weather patterns, while one of 4° Celsius might seriously limit the habitable zones on the planet.

The Climate Action Tracker publishes the goals and projected achievements of countries until 2030 based on concrete policies and actions already put in place.

As Statista's Katharina Buchholz reports, according to the website, Egypt has rejected the accountability that comes with climate goals but is on track to limit their emissions to levels associated with global warming of 3° Celsius, an outcome defined as insufficient but still better than the 4+° Celsius increase associated with changing nothing. On the other end of the spectrum are the United Arab Emirates, which pledged to reach the 2° Celsius goal, but whose actions and policies until 2030 would suggest a development in line with a 4° Celsius warming.

None of the larger, industrialized countries or the European Union as a whole are currently on track to meet the 2° Celsius goal.

African nations Nigeria, Ethiopia, Morocco and Kenya as well as Costa Rica and Nepal are named by the Climate Action Tracker to be on track to meet the 1.5° Celsius goal using a fair share approach.

The website analyzed the climate policies of 35 countries and the EU.