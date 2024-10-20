Which Donor Countries Are Pulling Their Weight In Ukraine Aid?

Having presented his so-called "victory plan" to his European and US allies, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky continues his Dickensian demands for "moar" (but this time with a threat of nukes).

Data from the Ukraine Support Tracker at the Kiel Institute for the World Economy shows that while the governments of the United Kingdom and Germany are certainly pulling their weight in their support of the Ukrainian war effort, France and Italy have fallen somewhat behind as Ukraine's tenth and 14th biggest donors (including pledges) as of August 31.

The countries have so far committed less than 0.2 percent of their 2021 GDPs each to Ukraine wartime aid, compared to around 0.4 percent in the case of the Germany and the United States and even 0.47 percent in the case of the United Kingdom.

You will find more infographics at Statista

Smaller countries have been offering more support for Ukraine in relative and absolute terms, for example Denmark and the Netherlands, which are Ukraine's seventh and eighth-largest donors when counting EU institutions in rank 2. This is despite the fact that their economies are much smaller than those of France and Italy, which are Europe's third and fourth largest, respectively.

Ukraine currently receives the most aid from the U.S. and EU institutions (Commission and Council). The amounts shown include financial support (loans, grants, etc.), humanitarian aid (food, medicine, etc.) and the value of weapons and equipment supplied, including donations in kind for the Ukrainian army and financial aid linked to military purposes.

Ukraine receives the greatest support for weapons and equipment also from the United States. In the period from January 24, 2022 to August 31, 2024, weapons and funds for military purposes amounting to around $62 billion flowed from the country.