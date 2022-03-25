White House Announces Biden "Major Address" Saturday As He Meets With Refugees In Poland

President Biden landed in Poland on Friday after attending Thursday's emergency NATO summit in Brussels where he was also pushing the EU to resist Russian efforts to "coerce and manipulate its neighbors" via oil and gas dependency.

"It's going to take some time to adjust gas supply chains and infrastructure that (were) built for the last decade so we're going to have to make sure the families in Europe can get through this winter and the next while we're building an infrastructure for a diversified, resilient and clean energy future," Biden had said at a prior press conference alongside European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

"I know that eliminating Russian gas will have costs for Europe, but it's not only the right thing to do from a moral standpoint, it's going to put us on a much stronger strategic footing," he said.

Via AP: President Biden talking with European Council President Charles Michel in Brussels

He landed in Poland, where he will meet with Ukrainian refugees who have fled the conflict, also after he pledged $1 billion in US humanitarian assistance for dealing with the crisis. And according to NBC, "Biden arrived in Rzeszow where plans to meet with U.S. troops who began arriving at a military base there last month. The base in Poland is less than 100 miles from where Russian missiles struck a Ukrainian military post this month."

At this point, now with the invasion and Russian 'special operation' reaching a full month, an estimated more than two million Ukrainians have entered Poland, also where US troops are assisting with refugee logistics at the border.

Simultaneous to the president touching down in Poland, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan announced that Biden will give a "major address" Saturday on the war in Ukraine.

As previewed by Sullivan, Biden highlight the "urgency of the challenge that lies ahead, what the conflict in Ukraine means for the world and why it is so important that the free world sustain unity and resolve in the face of Russian aggression," according to the statement.

It appears the "major address" will be given from Poland, and the president is expected to depart for Washington the same day.