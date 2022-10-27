White House Believes Russia 'Advising' Iran On Stamping Out Protests

The White House issued an unusual claim late in the day Wednesday, alleging that Russia may be advising Iran on how to better crackdown on protesters.

"We stand with the brave citizens and the brave women of Iran who right now are demonstrating to secure their basic rights," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre began in a briefing, addressing the raging "anti-hijab" protests, which have been ongoing since mid-September.

She then said the United States is "concerned that Moscow may be advising Tehran on best practices to manage protests, drawing on Russia’s extensive experience in suppressing open demonstrations."

Via AFP

While not offering any evidence of the new, unprecedented charge, Jean-Pierre noted that Iran's assistance to Russian forces in the Ukraine conflict is "clear and public." This is in reference to the Iranian suicide drones wreaking havoc on Ukrainian cities over the past two weeks.

Both Iran and Russia have maintained official denials that the drones have been supplied from Tehran, but Washington says it has evidence the denial is false. Recovered destroyed drones as well as video evidence points to Iran's 'Shahed-136' systems being deployed by Kremlin forces.

The White House is alleging a quid pro quo arrangement - suggesting that in return for the Iranians supplying Russians on the battlefield in Ukraine, Moscow is sending security advisers for help with the Islamic Republic's domestic unrest.

International reports cite that at least 141 demonstrators have been killed in the protests, which hit the 40-day mark on Tuesday, but some rights groups say the death toll is as high as 250. Tehran has said a number of security forces have died, and has condemned the "rioters" which have backing from foreign entities, according to Iranian officials. The Biden administration has openly supported the demonstrations through a series of statements.

The protests have maintained huge numbers this week:

Security forces later opened fire on the protesters, according to a rights monitor and a witness on the ground. "Security forces have shot tear gas and opened fire on people in Zindan square, Saqez city," Hengaw, a Norway-based group tweeted without specifying whether there were any dead or wounded. The semi-official ISNA news agency characterised the crackdown as clashes between security forces and protesters, adding that the internet had been cut for security reasons. It said that nearly 10,000 people had gathered in Saqez.

Meanwhile, in Wednesday comments, Ukraine's President Zelensky asserted that hundreds of Iran-manufactured drones have been used to attack his country.

Video/Audio of a Shahed-136 hitting a target in Mykolaiv, Ukraine. Haunting sound. pic.twitter.com/USRr0spmwi — Global: MilitaryInfo (@Global_Mil_Info) October 19, 2022

"Russia has used about 400 Iranian-made Shahed-136 kamikaze drones against Ukraine's civilian population," Zelensky said, alleging that Moscow is using them to target the civilian population and infrastructure.