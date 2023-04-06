White House Review Blames Botched Afghan Withdrawal Entirely On Trump

Curiously just within a couple weeks after former President Trump kicked off his 2024 campaign by blasting the Biden administration's botched and disastrous Afghan withdrawal, the Biden White House has released a report blaming it all on the prior Trump administration.

Despite Biden as commander-in-chief and his appointed officials being at the helm making every decision during the August 2021 withdrawal which saw the deaths of 13 US service members by a suicide bomber, the report puts it all on Trump.

The official administration review spells out that "President Biden’s choices for how to execute a withdrawal from Afghanistan were severely constrained by conditions created by his predecessor." In both the report and a press conference by NSC spokesman John Kirby, the administration is basically not owning up to a thing...

VOA's @pwidakuswara: "How is the Trump administration responsible for the disorganized and chaotic process of the evacuation and determining...who gets to board the evacuation flights?"



Kirby: "I'm not going to beyond...the document...Those first few days were very, very tough."

"The 12-page report by the National Security Council summarizes the administration's assessment of the withdrawal and largely blamed former President Donald Trump's administration for the chaos that unfolded as U.S. troops were leaving and as Americans and Afghans evacuated from the country. The Taliban took over the country's government and have remained in power," NBC writes of the Thursday issuance of the report.

Lawmakers are expected to be handed a longer briefing compiled by the Pentagon and State Department, but with classified material contained in it.

The report further blames Trump for setting a target date for withdrawal, largely through the Doha negotiation process, but while providing "no plan for executing it." The administration and the media is now actually managing to throw "election denial" into the list of reasons why things went so badly in the Afghan pullout:

The White House said that the lack of communication from the Trump administration underscores why effective coordination for the transition process is critical "especially when it comes to complex military operations," the summary stated. Fueled by Trump's false claims that he had been denied re-election by rampant fraud, his administration largely refused to conduct traditional transition communications ahead of Biden taking office.