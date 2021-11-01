White House Unveils US Long-Term Strategy To Achieve Net-Zero Emissions By 2050

Well, here it is. John Kerry's masterpiece explaining just how the US will reach net-zero emissions by 2050... and everything will be awesome (for the children):

"We can create a healthy, vibrant, and abundant world for our children. This plan is our promise to them - and it is one we must keep."

Because if we don't, well, picture all the worst parts of the Bible...

"As we undertake this global transformation, the United States and other major economies must act quickly to keep a safer climate within reach. Across the United States and around the world, climate change is already harming communities—particularly the most vulnerable that are least equipped to cope, rebuild, and adapt. Wildfires, storms, floods, extreme heat, and other climate-fueled impacts are causing deaths, injuries, degraded health, economic hardship, and damage to the earth’s ecosystems—all from warming of only roughly 1.0 C. Failure to immediately curtail emissions will condemn the world to nearly triple that level of warming, unleashing far more frequent and severe climate impacts and far more extreme downside risks."

The United States has set a goal of net-zero emissions by no later than 2050.

The goal includes all major GHGs (CO2 , CH4 , N2 O, HFCs, PFCs, SF6 , NF3 ) and is economy-wide. The goal is on a net basis, including both sources of emissions and removals. It does not include emissions from international aviation or international shipping. At this time, the United States does not expect to use international market mechanisms toward achievement of this net-zero goal. Progress toward the goal will be assessed and the U.S. LTS may be updated, as appropriate.

Kerry explains that "The Long-Term Strategy shows that reaching netzero no later than 2050 will require actions spanning every sector of the economy."

Here's the trajectory that emissions will follow...

Translation: as far as the current soaring energy costs, you ain't seen nothing yet!

Will President Biden stay awake long enough to sell it to the world...

Oh and by the way, India's Modi just demanded that rich countries provide them $1 trillion to fund their move to net-zero by 2070.

