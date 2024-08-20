print-icon
Who's Receiving The Most Green Cards (By Country Of Origin)

by Tyler Durden
Tuesday, Aug 20, 2024 - 09:45 AM

Many people around the world dream of living in the United States, seeking better opportunities or fleeing conflict and poverty. The U.S. is home to more immigrants than any other nation, surpassing the combined totals of Germany, Saudi Arabia, Russia, and the United Kingdom.

This graphic, via Visual Capitalist's Marcus Lu, ranks the top 15 countries of origin for people who gained permanent residency in the U.S. in 2022.

The data was sourced from the Office of Homeland Security Statistics. In total, 1,018,340 people received green cards in 2022.

Mexico and India Top the List

Mexico remains the most significant contributor to U.S. immigration, with 10.7 million immigrants. Consequently, it leads in the number of green cards, with 139,000 issued in 2022. Many Mexicans come to the U.S. seeking economic opportunities, better living standards, and family reunification.

RankCountryGreen Cards (2022)
1🇲🇽 Mexico138,772
2🇮🇳 India127,012
3🇨🇳 China67,950
4🇩🇴 Dominican Republic40,152
5🇨🇺 Cuba36,642
6🇵🇭 Philippines35,998
7🇸🇻 El Salvador30,876
8🇻🇳 Vietnam24,425
9🇧🇷 Brazil24,169
10🇨🇴 Colombia21,723
11🇻🇪 Venezuela21,025
12🇭🇳 Honduras17,099
13🇬🇹 Guatemala16,990
14🇯🇲 Jamaica16,482
15🇰🇷 South Korea16,172
16🇦🇫 Afghanistan14,193
17🇳🇬 Nigeria12,385
18🇳🇵 Nepal12,010
19🇪🇨 Ecuador11,910
20🇵🇰 Pakistan11,777
21🇺🇦 Ukraine11,621
22🇨🇦 Canada11,317
23🇧🇩 Bangladesh10,858
24🇭🇹 Haiti10,432
25🇮🇷 Iran9,407
26🇬🇧 United Kingdom9,143
27🇷🇺 Russia8,906
28🇪🇬 Egypt8,348
29🇵🇪 Peru8,035
30🇹🇷 Turkey7,001
31🇦🇱 Albania5,945
32🇨🇲 Cameroon5,879
33🇪🇹 Ethiopia5,720
34🇾🇪 Yemen5,648
35🇬🇭 Ghana5,451
36🇹🇼 Taiwan5,091
37🇰🇪 Kenya5,014
38🇺🇿 Uzbekistan4,979
39🇯🇴 Jordan4,779
40🇲🇦 Morocco4,756
41🇨🇩 Congo, Democratic Republic4,688
42🇹🇭 Thailand4,632
43🇫🇷 France4,351
44🇯🇵 Japan4,184
45🇦🇷 Argentina4,128
46🇩🇪 Germany4,088
47🇳🇮 Nicaragua3,754
48🇿🇦 South Africa3,535
49🇮🇹 Italy3,477
50🇬🇾 Guyana3,455
51🇮🇱 Israel3,439
52🇱🇧 Lebanon3,434
53🇰🇭 Cambodia3,400
54🇸🇾 Syria3,248
55🇵🇱 Poland3,192
56🇩🇿 Algeria3,125
57🇦🇲 Armenia3,037
58🇲🇲 Burma2,879
59🇪🇸 Spain2,865
60🇦🇺 Australia2,859
61🇮🇶 Iraq2,797
62🇸🇦 Saudi Arabia2,764
63🇱🇰 Sri Lanka2,572
64🇹🇹 Trinidad and Tobago2,435
65🇱🇷 Liberia2,412
66🇸🇱 Sierra Leone2,323
67🇬🇪 Georgia2,303
68🇭🇰 Hong Kong2,301
69🇧🇾 Belarus2,172
70🇨🇷 Costa Rica2,167
71🇦🇪 United Arab Emirates1,960
72🇹🇬 Togo1,887
73🇷🇴 Romania1,827
74🇰🇿 Kazakhstan1,787
75🇪🇷 Eritrea1,760
76🇮🇩 Indonesia1,752
77🇨🇱 Chile1,747
78🇹🇿 Tanzania1,643
79🇰🇬 Kyrgyzstan1,637
80🇧🇴 Bolivia1,621
81🇺🇬 Uganda1,620
82🇲🇾 Malaysia1,573
83🇨🇮 Cote d'Ivoire1,559
84🇷🇼 Rwanda1,540
85🇲🇩 Moldova1,499
86🇿🇼 Zimbabwe1,433
87Unknown1,392
88🇸🇩 Sudan1,371
89🇮🇪 Ireland1,366
90🇬🇳 Guinea1,365
91🇸🇳 Senegal1,253
92Soviet Union (former)1,236
93🇧🇬 Bulgaria1,151
94🇦🇿 Azerbaijan1,129
95🇫🇯 Fiji1,124
96🇨🇻 Cabo Verde1,119
97🇰🇼 Kuwait1,116
98🇸🇴 Somalia1,042
99🇬🇲 Gambia1,010
100🇲🇳 Mongolia1,005
101🇲🇰 North Macedonia979
102🇳🇱 Netherlands972
103🇸🇬 Singapore971
104🇵🇦 Panama952
105🇹🇯 Tajikistan951
106🇹🇲 Turkmenistan942
107🇬🇷 Greece918
108🇽🇰 Kosovo853
109🇭🇺 Hungary840
110🇧🇫 Burkina Faso814
111🇧🇮 Burundi788
112🇧🇸 Bahamas767
113🇸🇪 Sweden751
114🇵🇹 Portugal746
115🇺🇾 Uruguay731
116🇧🇯 Benin721
117🇱🇾 Libya709
118🇳🇿 New Zealand650
119🇷🇸 Serbia636
120🇱🇨 Saint Lucia628
121🇱🇦 Laos621
122🇨🇭 Switzerland614
123🇧🇿 Belize591
124🇹🇳 Tunisia569
125🇧🇪 Belgium552
126Serbia and Montenegro (former)544

India ranks second, with 127,000 immigrants receiving green cards. Indian immigration has surged due to the country’s large pool of skilled professionals, particularly in the tech and healthcare sectors, seeking better job prospects and higher education opportunities in the U.S.

Indian Immigration Rises

In 2020, the number of new permanent residents from India fell to a 10-year low of 46,363, possibly due to stricter COVID-19 travel restrictions. However, immigration has increased since then, climbing to 93,450 in 2021 and 127,012 in 2022.

Together, immigrants from Mexico and India accounted for 265,784 green cards, making up 26% of the total issued in 2022.

