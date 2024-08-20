Who's Receiving The Most Green Cards (By Country Of Origin)

Many people around the world dream of living in the United States, seeking better opportunities or fleeing conflict and poverty. The U.S. is home to more immigrants than any other nation, surpassing the combined totals of Germany, Saudi Arabia, Russia, and the United Kingdom.

This graphic, via Visual Capitalist's Marcus Lu, ranks the top 15 countries of origin for people who gained permanent residency in the U.S. in 2022.

The data was sourced from the Office of Homeland Security Statistics. In total, 1,018,340 people received green cards in 2022.

Mexico and India Top the List

Mexico remains the most significant contributor to U.S. immigration, with 10.7 million immigrants. Consequently, it leads in the number of green cards, with 139,000 issued in 2022. Many Mexicans come to the U.S. seeking economic opportunities, better living standards, and family reunification.

Rank Country Green Cards (2022) 1 🇲🇽 Mexico 138,772 2 🇮🇳 India 127,012 3 🇨🇳 China 67,950 4 🇩🇴 Dominican Republic 40,152 5 🇨🇺 Cuba 36,642 6 🇵🇭 Philippines 35,998 7 🇸🇻 El Salvador 30,876 8 🇻🇳 Vietnam 24,425 9 🇧🇷 Brazil 24,169 10 🇨🇴 Colombia 21,723 11 🇻🇪 Venezuela 21,025 12 🇭🇳 Honduras 17,099 13 🇬🇹 Guatemala 16,990 14 🇯🇲 Jamaica 16,482 15 🇰🇷 South Korea 16,172 16 🇦🇫 Afghanistan 14,193 17 🇳🇬 Nigeria 12,385 18 🇳🇵 Nepal 12,010 19 🇪🇨 Ecuador 11,910 20 🇵🇰 Pakistan 11,777 21 🇺🇦 Ukraine 11,621 22 🇨🇦 Canada 11,317 23 🇧🇩 Bangladesh 10,858 24 🇭🇹 Haiti 10,432 25 🇮🇷 Iran 9,407 26 🇬🇧 United Kingdom 9,143 27 🇷🇺 Russia 8,906 28 🇪🇬 Egypt 8,348 29 🇵🇪 Peru 8,035 30 🇹🇷 Turkey 7,001 31 🇦🇱 Albania 5,945 32 🇨🇲 Cameroon 5,879 33 🇪🇹 Ethiopia 5,720 34 🇾🇪 Yemen 5,648 35 🇬🇭 Ghana 5,451 36 🇹🇼 Taiwan 5,091 37 🇰🇪 Kenya 5,014 38 🇺🇿 Uzbekistan 4,979 39 🇯🇴 Jordan 4,779 40 🇲🇦 Morocco 4,756 41 🇨🇩 Congo, Democratic Republic 4,688 42 🇹🇭 Thailand 4,632 43 🇫🇷 France 4,351 44 🇯🇵 Japan 4,184 45 🇦🇷 Argentina 4,128 46 🇩🇪 Germany 4,088 47 🇳🇮 Nicaragua 3,754 48 🇿🇦 South Africa 3,535 49 🇮🇹 Italy 3,477 50 🇬🇾 Guyana 3,455 51 🇮🇱 Israel 3,439 52 🇱🇧 Lebanon 3,434 53 🇰🇭 Cambodia 3,400 54 🇸🇾 Syria 3,248 55 🇵🇱 Poland 3,192 56 🇩🇿 Algeria 3,125 57 🇦🇲 Armenia 3,037 58 🇲🇲 Burma 2,879 59 🇪🇸 Spain 2,865 60 🇦🇺 Australia 2,859 61 🇮🇶 Iraq 2,797 62 🇸🇦 Saudi Arabia 2,764 63 🇱🇰 Sri Lanka 2,572 64 🇹🇹 Trinidad and Tobago 2,435 65 🇱🇷 Liberia 2,412 66 🇸🇱 Sierra Leone 2,323 67 🇬🇪 Georgia 2,303 68 🇭🇰 Hong Kong 2,301 69 🇧🇾 Belarus 2,172 70 🇨🇷 Costa Rica 2,167 71 🇦🇪 United Arab Emirates 1,960 72 🇹🇬 Togo 1,887 73 🇷🇴 Romania 1,827 74 🇰🇿 Kazakhstan 1,787 75 🇪🇷 Eritrea 1,760 76 🇮🇩 Indonesia 1,752 77 🇨🇱 Chile 1,747 78 🇹🇿 Tanzania 1,643 79 🇰🇬 Kyrgyzstan 1,637 80 🇧🇴 Bolivia 1,621 81 🇺🇬 Uganda 1,620 82 🇲🇾 Malaysia 1,573 83 🇨🇮 Cote d'Ivoire 1,559 84 🇷🇼 Rwanda 1,540 85 🇲🇩 Moldova 1,499 86 🇿🇼 Zimbabwe 1,433 87 Unknown 1,392 88 🇸🇩 Sudan 1,371 89 🇮🇪 Ireland 1,366 90 🇬🇳 Guinea 1,365 91 🇸🇳 Senegal 1,253 92 Soviet Union (former) 1,236 93 🇧🇬 Bulgaria 1,151 94 🇦🇿 Azerbaijan 1,129 95 🇫🇯 Fiji 1,124 96 🇨🇻 Cabo Verde 1,119 97 🇰🇼 Kuwait 1,116 98 🇸🇴 Somalia 1,042 99 🇬🇲 Gambia 1,010 100 🇲🇳 Mongolia 1,005 101 🇲🇰 North Macedonia 979 102 🇳🇱 Netherlands 972 103 🇸🇬 Singapore 971 104 🇵🇦 Panama 952 105 🇹🇯 Tajikistan 951 106 🇹🇲 Turkmenistan 942 107 🇬🇷 Greece 918 108 🇽🇰 Kosovo 853 109 🇭🇺 Hungary 840 110 🇧🇫 Burkina Faso 814 111 🇧🇮 Burundi 788 112 🇧🇸 Bahamas 767 113 🇸🇪 Sweden 751 114 🇵🇹 Portugal 746 115 🇺🇾 Uruguay 731 116 🇧🇯 Benin 721 117 🇱🇾 Libya 709 118 🇳🇿 New Zealand 650 119 🇷🇸 Serbia 636 120 🇱🇨 Saint Lucia 628 121 🇱🇦 Laos 621 122 🇨🇭 Switzerland 614 123 🇧🇿 Belize 591 124 🇹🇳 Tunisia 569 125 🇧🇪 Belgium 552 126 Serbia and Montenegro (former) 544

India ranks second, with 127,000 immigrants receiving green cards. Indian immigration has surged due to the country’s large pool of skilled professionals, particularly in the tech and healthcare sectors, seeking better job prospects and higher education opportunities in the U.S.

Indian Immigration Rises

In 2020, the number of new permanent residents from India fell to a 10-year low of 46,363, possibly due to stricter COVID-19 travel restrictions. However, immigration has increased since then, climbing to 93,450 in 2021 and 127,012 in 2022.

Together, immigrants from Mexico and India accounted for 265,784 green cards, making up 26% of the total issued in 2022.