Women In Berlin Allowed To Go Topless At Public Pools

Women in Berlin, Germany will soon be able to whip off their tops at the city's public swimming pools following a policy change by local government in response to a woman's complaint that she was discriminated against.

The women argued that females, like men, should be able to swim topless, according to a statement from the city's senate for justice, diversity and anti-discrimination.

In response to the local ombudsman's involvement in the case, Berliner Baederbetriebe, which operates the city's public pools, changed its rules on acceptable clothing.

"The ombudsperson’s office very much welcomes the decision of the Baederbetriebe, because it establishes equal rights for all Berliners, whether male, female or non-binary, and because it also creates legal certainty for the staff at the Baederbetriebe," said Doris Liebscher, the head of the ombudsperson's office, AP reports.

"Now it is important that the regulation is applied consistently and that no more expulsions or house bans are issued."

It wasn't made clear exactly when the rules go into effect.