World Economic Forum Suggests There Are "Solid, Rational" Reasons To Microchip Kids

Not doing their Bond villain reputation status any favors, the World Economic Forum published an article suggesting it would be a “solid, rational” move for children to be implanted with microchips.

Yes, really.

The idea is promoted in a blog post on the Davos elite’s website which discusses the future of augmented reality and an “augmented society.”

“As scary as chip implants may sound, they form part of a natural evolution that wearables once underwent. Hearing aids or glasses no longer carry a stigma,” the article argues, perhaps forgetting that glasses and hearing aids aren’t embedded inside the body, nor can they be controlled by outside forces.

“They are accessories and are even considered a fashion item. Likewise, implants will evolve into a commodity,” writes scientist Kathleen Philips, suggesting that mainstream culture and influencers will be tapped to promote implantable chips as a trendy status symbol.

The article pushes the notion that augmented humans are inevitable and that global elites need to establish a power monopoly over the technology in order to “ethically” regulate it.

The cyborg age is already here, it’s just not evenly distributed https://t.co/Dg5dzlamMm — Mary Harrington (@moveincircles) August 22, 2022

The technology is in need of “the right support, vision, and audacity,” which of course will be provided by your technocratic overlords, the same people who are desperately trying to censor the Internet so they can’t be criticized.

“The augmenting technology will help in all stages of life: children in a learning environment, professionals at work and ambitious senior citizens. There are many possibilities,” writes Philips.

“Should you implant a tracking chip in your child?” asks the scientist, adding, “There are solid, rational reasons for it, like safety.”

As we previously highlighted, World Economic Forum chief Klaus Schwab wrote in his book ‘The Great Reset’ that the fourth industrial revolution would “lead to a fusion of our physical, digital and biological identity,” which he clarifies is implantable microchips that can read your thoughts.

During this year’s Davos meeting of global elitists, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla explained to Schwab how soon there would be “ingestible pills” – a pill with a tiny microchip chip that would send a wireless signal to relevant authorities when the pharmaceutical has been consumed.

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla explains Pfizer's new tech to Davos crowd: "ingestible pills" - a pill with a tiny chip that send a wireless signal to relevant authorities when the pharmaceutical has been digested. "Imagine the compliance," he says pic.twitter.com/uYapKJGDJx — Jeremy Loffredo (@loffredojeremy) May 20, 2022

“Imagine the compliance,” said Bourla.

“It wasn’t that long ago that those speculating on a future where this is happening would get dismissed as conspiracy theorists, but now the world elites’ most vocal outlet is predicting that chip implants will eventually become just a commodity,” writes Didi Rankovic.

As we previously reported, an Australian primary school predicted “microchips in student’s brains” within 10 years before subsequently deleting the newsletter that contained the creepy prophecy.

