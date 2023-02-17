World Government Summit Suggests Crisis Events Are A Useful Path To Globalism

One of the premier conferences on global centralization behind Davos is the annual World Government Summit in Dubai; a place where establishment elites get to speak aloud on agendas which they used to keep highly secret only a decade ago. The 2023 conference is providing a flurry of revealing speeches, including a talk by Ian Bremmer, President and Founder of Eurasia Group. The organization is a "political risk consultancy" that views global governance as the solution to a majority of the world's problems.

The following clip of Bremmer's speech is yet another example of a globalist saying the quiet part out loud - They view crisis events as useful for furthering centralization, and Bremmer includes the covid pandemic in his list of valuable disasters. Why? He does not elaborate, but it is likely because disasters cause public fear, and fear is easy to exploit. While Bremmer seems to admonish increased "protectionism" and nationalism in recent years, it is clear that he views national tensions as a valuable tool for the eventual end game: Global government.