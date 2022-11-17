Baby Born In Philippines Announced As World's "8 Billionth" Person

The world’s population hit the eight billion mark on Tuesday when a baby girl was born in the Philippines.

As The Epoch Times' Aldgra Fredly reports, the newborn, named Vinice Mabansag, was born at 1.29 a.m. (local time) on Nov. 15 at the Dr. Jose Fabella Memorial Hospital in Tondo, Manila, local media GMA News reported.

Her birth was announced by the Philippines’ Commission on Population and Development on Facebook alongside photos of the child with her mother, welcoming Vinice as the world’s “symbolic eighth billionth baby.”

“We just witnessed the world’s eighth billionth baby in the Philippines,” Dr. Romeo Bituin, the hospital’s chief medical professional staff, told GMA News. “We waited around two hours starting 11 p.m. last night, and the baby was delivered at around 1.29 a.m., normal spontaneous delivery,” the doctor added.

The 8 billion mark is more than three times as many as in 1950.

Looking ahead, the UN Population Division's forecast predicts that the world's population will already exceed ten billion by 2059. By the end of the century, however, the number will then decline slightly. The growth of the worldwide populace has already been slowing down for decades, as illustrated by the yellow line in Statista's infographic below.

The global population took 12 years to grow from seven to eight billion, it will take about 15 years for it to reach nine billion, indicating that “the overall growth rate of global population is slowing.”

According to UN analysts, the growth is due to the gradual increase in life expectancy as a result of improvements in healthcare, nutrition, personal hygiene and medicine.

It is also the result of high and consistent birth rates in some countries, they add. The countries with the largest populations in 2022 are China (1.41 billion), India (1.41 billion) and the United States (333 million). In terms of population by continent, about 59.3 percent of people lived in Asia in mid-2021.

At present, the world population is growing by around 82.4 million people a year.

The countries with the highest population growth in 2021 were Syria, Niger and Equatorial Guinea. Overall, the ranking is dominated by African countries.

By contrast, the list of countries with the highest population decline is dominated by eastern and southeastern European states, which have to contend with high emigration figures due to the wage and development gap with western Europe.