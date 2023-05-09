The World At War In 2023

Yesterday, May 8, 2023 marked 78 years since the end of the Second World War in Europe - VE Day.

While the conflict which claimed millions of lives on European soil is firmly committed to the annals of history, Statista's Martin Armstrong notes that war in the East of the continent is still a harsh reality in the present day.

As data collection by the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project (ACLED) shows, a substantial portion of the globe is still engulfed in some form of conflict.

This infographic shows countries in which there have been reports of armed clashes involving state forces and/or rebel groups in 2023.

Even as early as April 28, and using this simplified definition, the presence of war across the world is extensive.