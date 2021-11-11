As Chinese and American negotiators continue their difficult discussions over the logistics of a virtual summit to be held between President Biden and CCP leader President Xi Jinping, the Chinese have gotten stuck on demands for a new commitment from the Americans: they would sincerely like American President Joe Biden (whose family has always had close ties to the Chinese, particularly "businessmen" with connections to the PLA and intelligence agencies)

Following news last night that the US and China had struck a mutual deal alongside India to effectively slow the shift away from fossil fuels, CNBC reports that President Xi is likely to invite President Biden to visit China's during a virtual meting next week.

Per CNBC, the invitation would serve as a "challenge" to Biden, leaving him with a difficult dilemma: he could decline, and put the relationship on ice, or he could accept and contradict his administration’s own messaging on democracy and human rights.

President Xi Jinping of China is likely to use an upcoming the discussion, expected next week, to extend a personal invitation to US President Joe Biden to attend the events in Beijing in February, sources said.

Analysts noted that the ultimatum by Beijing was a smart move by Beijing because it leaves Biden with a serious dilemma. The White House and National Security Council declined to comment on how the president would respond, claiming that it needs more time to mull the invitation. White House principal deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre. reviously said staff were working out details of the summit, which was focused on managing the countries' competition, not on "deliverables."

The or G-7 nations are still discussing a possible "diplomatic boycott" of the games, where athletes would participate but heads of state would not attend, western diplomats have been saying. Some activists have gone so for as to a global boycott of what some activists have labeled the "Genocide Game" and urged the International Olympic Committee to postpone or relocate the events, citing China’s human rights abuses against the Uyghur population.

China hawks on the left have insisted human-rights abuses warrant broader boycotts of Chinese industry. The State Department has condemned the “mass detention and political indoctrination campaign" against China’s ethnic minority, which it estimates are engaged in forced labor in some 1,200 “state-run internment camps." "In Xinjiang, the government is the trafficker," the agency said in a July factsheet. In April, State Department spokesman Ned Price said a coordinated boycott is “something we certainly wish to discuss” with allies. The department later walked back the comments, suggesting it is not discussing a full boycott of the Games.

Already, the G-20 in Rome included language condemning the Chinese winter Olympics in Beijing, which infuriated Beijing. Now that Biden has at least signed the infrastructure package, he's got a local "win" that will boost his credibility abroad (even though the social spending side of his 'Build Back Better' agenda still needs to be passed, as promised).

The politics here are extremely complicated, and the US must tread lightly.

“This is the most complex and consequential relationship we have,” said Secretary of State Antony Blinkin

Next week's virtual summit will be the closest the two leaders have come to an in-person meeting since Biden took office.

And whatever decision Biden makes regarding attending the Winter Olympics will set the stage for the rest of the west.