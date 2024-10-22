Xi, Putin Hail Ties As Advancing 'Fair World Order' Amid 'Chaos' Sown By Western Hegemony

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping have discussed the Ukraine war and other global issues at a meeting on the sidelines of the 16th annual BRICS Summit being held in the Russian city of Kaza, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has confirmed. Peskov hailed the bilateral meeting as "very open" and "constructive".

Tuesday marked the third time Putin and Xi have met face-to-face this year. But this is perhaps the most symbolic, as the BRICS forum is the biggest which presents an alternative to a Western-led world order. This was precisely a theme of Putin's opening remarks in the Xi meeting: "Russian-Chinese cooperation in global affairs is one of the main stabilizing factors on the world stage," he said.

He then presented that close Moscow-Beijing ties represents the ideal of "a fair world order"—which has been a theme of Beijing's as well of late when commenting on the imbalance of 'Western hegemony'.

"We intend to further increase coordination at all multilateral platforms in order to ensure global security and a fair world order," Putin said.

Xi introduced his own statements to Putin by describing that "in the context of a tectonic transformation unprecedented in centuries, the international situation is undergoing serious changes and upheavals." He hailed positive Russia ties in a "chaotic" world.

"But this cannot shake my conviction… in the inviolability of the deep centuries-old friendship between our countries and the inviolability of the sense of duty of China and Russia as great powers,” Xi added, based on the Kremlin transcript.

The Chinese president said the two "explored a correct way for neighboring major powers to coexist without forming alliances, engaging in confrontation or targeting third parties" - Xinhua later added of the exchange, in what seemed an indirect swipe at NATO.

Various Western officials and media reports have sought to downplay or even mock BRICS, but journalist Glenn Greenwald explained the following Tuesday, writing on X: "There's Western skepticism and even mockery that this huge confederation of countries -- united over perceived abuses of US/EU sanctions -- could create a non-dollar system." He continued...

While many people in the West believe that Russia/Putin are "isolated" - because their media tells them that -- two dozen world leaders are in Russia now for a 3-day BRICS conference. BRICS itself includes the two most-populous countries and 4 of the top 10 most populous. Beyond the founding 5 (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa), it expanded to 5 more (including key US "partners" Egypt, UAE and maybe Saudi). They "account for 45% of the global population" and 28% of global economy. Key goal: a financial system independent of US dollar.

There's Western skepticism and even mockery that this huge confederation of countries -- united over perceived abuses of US/EU sanctions -- could create a non-dollar system. @TheEconomist takes it seriously.



Either way, this is not "isolation" of Putin:https://t.co/I1poHWH27R — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) October 22, 2024

Greenwald also noted that "these countries aren't sending emissaries or diplomats. They're sending their top leaders. Brazil's President Lula was long scheduled to attend, but the 78-year-old fell in the bathroom and sustained a serious head injury this week, so he couldn't go."