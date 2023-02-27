Yellen In Ukraine Announces Another $1.25 Billion

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen visted Kiev for about 12 hours on Monday, which was a highly symbolic trip which came a week after President Biden made his first visit there to meet with President Zelensky.

What the 76-year old Yellen could have accomplished via a simple zoom call, or rather by a bank wire, was done in person. Yes another massive check at American taxpayers' expense was handed over. The New York Times reports that "The trip — during which Ms. Yellen announced the transfer of $1.25 billion in economic and budget assistance to Ukraine — is part of a concerted diplomatic push by the Biden administration to show support for Ukraine while maintaining pressure on Russia." This of course also means dissuading China from dealings with Moscow at a moment Beijing is bristling over accusations that it's preparing to send weapons to Kremlin forces.

"Check's in the mail Mr. President." pic.twitter.com/AIKiBxIfMo — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) February 27, 2023

"The secretary of state, Antony J. Blinken, will visit two former Soviet republics this week and is expected to urge them to maintain their distance from Russia as well as China," the Times continues.

Yellen pledged that the US would "stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes" upon arriving for her unannounced trip, which came via an early morning train which crossed over from Poland.

The NYT also notes that "The demonstration of American solidarity with Ukraine came as the United States is preparing to disburse another $10 billion in aid following the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion."

In offering the new aid, she said: "We know that this war hasn’t just taken countless innocent Ukrainian lives." She added: "It has also served as a tremendous shock to the Ukrainian economy."

"Your steady hand and prudent economic management in the face of tremendous economic challenges has made a meaningful impact in helping stabilize Ukraine’s economy."

